Beitel Group and The Scharf Group Continue to Expand Their Footprint in The Virginia Market

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beitel Group and The Scharf Group, both NY-based single-family offices, have added Acclaim apartments (670 units) to their over $600M+ Southeast portfolio. Acclaim apartments which has expanded our current presence in Virginia market to 1600+ units.

Our objective is to enhance the property units and amenities to further enhance the quality of life for our tenants. The upgrades will include a new business center, state of the art fitness center, clubhouse, leasing office, grilling stations, and parking lot.

Additionally, the strategy is to improve the interior of the units as well, including brand new appliances, resurfaced counters, new cabinets doors, faux wood flooring, and modernized lighting.

Beitel Group

A NY-based family office focused on the acquisition and development of multifamily and commercial properties nationwide while pursuing a value-add strategy. Beitel currently owns and operates a multifamily portfolio spanning twelve states, consisting of 10,000+ units.

The Scharf Group

The Scharf Group is a fourth-generation family-office investment company founded in 1946 and headquartered in New York. TSG has a diverse business strategy with experience in real estate, health care and the banking sectors. TSG has grown its real estate portfolio, with current holdings in multifamily, development, office space, industrial parks and retail.