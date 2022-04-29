Cushman & Wakefield Announces an Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, today announced that the firm has amended its current Credit Agreement to increase the revolving commitments from $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion and has also extended the maturity date for the revolving credit facility from August 21, 2023 to April 28, 2027. All other terms are substantially similar to the existing credit facility.

In addition, the amendment reflects Cushman & Wakefield’s commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) by adding incentives linked to sustainability features based on the firm’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emission targets. These targets include:

Reducing GHG emissions across our corporate offices and operations 50% by 2030.

Partnering with the firm’s clients (representing 70% of its scope 3 value chain emissions) to set their own science-based targets by 2025.

“We are pleased to have completed the amendment of our credit facility and appreciate the strong support and commitment from our bank partners,” said Neil Johnston, Chief Financial Officer of Cushman & Wakefield. “Additionally, we are proud to align our sustainability commitments with our credit facility, demonstrating our commitment to ESG and the vital role we play in shaping a sustainable future for the commercial real estate industry.”

