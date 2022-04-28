Restaurant Brands International Announces New Agency Partners for Its Iconic and Loved Brands

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following an agency review process announced in February, today Restaurant Brands International (RBI), announces PHD, within the Omnicom Media Group, will serve as its media agency of record for several of its portfolio brands (Burger King U.S., Popeyes U.S. & Canada and Tim Hortons U.S.). And, OKRP will serve as creative agency of record for Burger King U.S. Both strategic business partners will help in the next stage of growth to achieve world-class relevance with today’s guests and to serve as true extensions of the internal marketing teams.

The decision to engage PHD as a media partner across brands signals a change for RBI and its brands towards a portfolio view — a shift that optimizes media efficiency and effectiveness across RBI with consistent standards to leverage scale and maximize purchasing power. While each brand will maintain a unique vertical within the broader partnership, a portfolio relationship leverages the buying power of all brands. PHD brings a strong background of QSR experience, and they will be leveraged as a strategic business partner responsible for accelerating a data-driven, omni-channel planning approach for each brand.

OKRP joins Burger King U.S. as the creative agency of record with intentions to help reintroduce the iconic brand — through campaigns and messaging that uniquely reflect its modern and relevant identity. OKRP brings an incredible depth of restaurant experience, through proven leadership in creating best-in-class category and advertising strategy, food differentiation, and creative excellence that increases brand love. Their leadership strength and culture align with the path Burger King is focused on in becoming guest-obsessed, driving relevancy and authenticity in culture, achieving business objectives and reclaiming Burger King’s status as an iconic brand.

“The team is working to evolve and build on the iconic Burger King brand by optimizing media firepower and modernizing the ‘Home of the Whopper’,” said Tom Curtis, President of Burger King North America. “To further our effective messaging strategy, we are locking arms with veterans of this industry who heard us loud and clear when we asked for strategic business partners equipped with the speed, data, insights, creativity and innovation to help us drive growth.”

RBI partnered with growth consultancy ID Comms through the agency RFP process. For Burger King U.S., the review came after eight years with DAVID and Horizon, who served as incredible partners on the business during their time. Horizon will continue to serve as the partner for Burger King Canada. PHD replaces Horizon on the PLK side, following a five-year relationship. Popeyes will retain GUT as its creative agency of record. For Tim Hortons U.S., PHD will also take over duties from Horizon, who had been working with the brand in the U.S. since 2016. Tim Hortons Canada retains some of the strongest agency partners in Canada — with GUT serving as the brand’s creative agency of record, Horizon for traditional media and Media Monks for digital media — all driving strong in-market exposure and presence for Tims in the country.

