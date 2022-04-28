CBL Properties Closes New $40.0 Million Loan Secured by The Shoppes at Eagle Point

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBL Properties (NYSE: CBL) today announced that, along with its 50% joint venture partners, it has closed on a new $40.0 million, ten-year, non-recourse loan secured by The Shoppes at Eagle Point, a Publix-anchored shopping center in Cookeville, TN. CBL and its joint venture partner opened the newly developed center in 2018. The new loan bears a fixed interest rate of 5.4%. Proceeds from the new loan were utilized to retire the existing $33.9 million partial recourse loan, which was set to mature in October.

“ We are pleased to complete this new financing,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties. “ It provides attractively priced long-term capital and eliminates the partial recourse remaining from the original construction loan. This new loan is a great example of how we are improving the flexibility of our balance sheet and building a stronger CBL.”

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s owned and managed portfolio is comprised of 95 properties totaling 59.6 million square feet across 24 states, including 57 high-quality enclosed malls, outlet centers and lifestyle retail centers as well as more than 30 open-air centers and other assets. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

Information included herein contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual events, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The reader is directed to the Company’s various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the “ Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” included therein, for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

