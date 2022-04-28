Spring is in the Air: Marissa Meshulam, R.D. Shares Immune System-Boosting Tips to Stay Healthy During Cold and Allergy Season

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spring is in the air, but so too are allergens, irritants and illnesses that carry over from the winter season and spring up as temperatures rise. According to MDLinx, a second spike of the common cold occurs during the spring months due to fluctuations in barometric pressures, temperatures, and wind, which can impact the immune system. Marissa Meshulam, MS, RD, CDN, and co-host of The Wellness Wake-Up Podcast, shares her expert advice for dealing with seasonal changes and prevention tips, so that you can best protect yourself from springtime colds and enjoy all the season has to offer.

“While it’s important to keep your immune system strong year-round, the seasonal changes from winter to spring are enough to test to everyone’s systems, so it’s important to re-evaluate your lifestyle tips, and supplement or add things to your routine for a happy and healthy spring,” said Meshulam.

Give your immune system a boost. Healthy immune systems allow us to fight off infection quickly, so give your immune system a boost this spring. A balanced diet consisting of a range of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, combined with healthy lifestyle factors like adequate sleep, exercise and low stress, are all important aspects of keeping your immune system strong and avoiding springtime colds.

Take your vitamins. Specific vitamins and minerals (vitamins A, C, E) play a role in antioxidant function in our bodies, meaning they boost our immune response. When you are not getting enough vitamin source from food alone, a multivitamin can help give the body what it needs. vitafusion makes multivitamins for both men and women that are both easy to take and include the necessary vitamins and minerals your body needs.

Balance your diet. The easiest way to eat immune boosting foods is to focus on eating more real, whole foods in their natural form. By avoiding highly processed foods, you are naturally choosing foods that are rich in healthy nutrients and low in inflammatory additives. Consuming things you can grow in a spring garden, like carrots that are rich in vitamin A, broccoli which is rich in vitamin C, and garlic that is a natural antiviral, will go a long way for your overall health.

Drink more water. Staying hydrated is so important for your overall health. Not only does water help increase your energy levels, but it also helps your body maintain regularity and flush out toxins. With the weather getting warmer and the body more prone to dehydration, always keep a water bottle with you to make sure you are getting enough fluids.

Take preventative measures. Opting for nourishing foods rich in vitamins and nutrients helps to maintain a healthy immune system, but when you might be exposed to someone who is sick, there are a few boosters that can help prevent sickness, lessen your symptoms, or shorten the duration of time you are ill. Elderberries are filled with antioxidants and oregano is a natural antioxidant, anti-fungal, and antibiotic. Zinc is also an important mineral involved in immune response, as it increases white blood cells which ward off unwanted invaders. Having a cold-shortening product in your medicine cabinet that contains zinc, like Zicam RapidMelts, can help get rid of a cold quicker when taken at the onset of exposure or first sign of symptoms.

“It’s important to take care of your body, especially during times when illnesses are circulating. A balanced and healthy lifestyle is the best prevention, so give your routine a boost so that you can enjoy all the springtime has to offer and not waste time sick in bed,” added Meshulam.