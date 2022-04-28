University of Phoenix Announces Nursing Program Agreement With Central Georgia Technical College

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix announces a new academic agreement with Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) that supports building nursing career pathways from community college courses to higher degrees at the University. The agreement allows Central Georgia Technical College students to take advantage of transfer pathways as well as concurrent enrollment for the RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

The agreement allows nursing students at Central Georgia Technical College to save on the cost of their education. Under the agreement, University of Phoenix waives the tuition of every sixth course for Central Georgia Technical College students who enroll in the RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program. The agreement enables all students who have graduated from Central Georgia Technical College with their Associate Degree in Nursing, and earned their nursing license, to transfer up to 87 credits and begin their Bachelor of Science in Nursing at University of Phoenix.

“Concurrent enrollment in the University of Phoenix is a game changer in creating an affordable, accelerated pathway for CGTC students to earn a bachelor’s degree in a critical need area. This latest agreement puts our associate nursing students on the fast track to complete a BSN with the University of Phoenix with only 33 credits remaining and at a reduced tuition rate,” states Dr. Amy Holloway, vice president, Academic Affairs at Central Georgia Technical College. “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner to grow the local talent pipeline for trained Registered Nurses and to support our students’ educational and career growth. This agreement is also strategically timed to the fall opening of student housing adjacent to our Warner Robins campus health science building, making it possible for CGTC students to complete a four-year degree with a partner institution while still living on campus.”

University of Phoenix has established community college education service agreements across the U.S.

“This new agreement with Central Georgia Technical College opens up educational opportunities for students planning a career in nursing,” states Dr. John Woods, provost and chief academic officer of University of Phoenix. “It is a great example of how we collaborate with community colleges to help busy working adult students make more efficient use of their studies, time, and money to gain the degree they seek for their chosen career path.”

University of Phoenix has generous transfer policies and provides a supportive transfer pathway to all students, including students of community colleges. Prior eligible credits can cover up to 75% of a student’s bachelor’s degree. Additionally, Prior Learning Assessment (PLA) fees have been waived for students going forward; this assessment evaluates on-the-job training, workplace certifications, military service and experiences for college credit. It can help students save money and graduate faster.

Community college students transferring into University of Phoenix can save $144 on every 3-credit course at the University, and lock in with the fixed tuition rate for the completion of their degree program. For more information about the community college transfer rate, visit www.phoenix.edu/communitycollege.

About Central Georgia Technical College

Central Georgia Technical College is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and serves the needs of Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Dooly, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, Pulaski, Putnam, and Twiggs counties in Georgia. The College is a two-year public commuter college serving a diverse student body by offering traditional on-site and distance education academic programs and services, adult education, continuing education, and customized business and industry services.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.