JAKKS Pacific Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JAKKS Pacific, Inc. [NASDAQ: JAKK] today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Overview:

Net sales were $120.9 million, up 44% compared to $83.8 million last year

Highest Q1 net sales since 2008

Costume business more than doubled vs. Q1 2021

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $4.2 million (or $0.43 per share) compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $24.4 million (or $4.54 per share) in Q1 2021

Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) of $2.6 million (or $0.28 per share), compared to an adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $9.5 million (or $1.77 per share) in Q1 2021

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $1.9 million, compared to negative $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2021

Trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA of $53.6 million (8.1% of net sales) up 36% from $39.5 million (7.4% of net sales) in the trailing twelve months ended March 2021

Management Commentary

“Our 2022 is off to an exceptional start,” said Stephen Berman, JAKKS Chairman and CEO. “For several years we have talked about maintaining a disciplined focus on growing evergreen toy categories and brands to deliver consistently improving, yet sustainable, results. In addition, this approach can also benefit from the excitement and enthusiasm new entertainment content can generate. As the year begins, we are starting to see strong results as more consumers discover and embrace films like Sonic the Hedgehog® 2 and Disney’s Encanto™, and want to deepen their relationships with the characters by engaging with a broad array of our toys, Halloween Costumes, day-to-day role play and many other related products.

“While that endorsement and enthusiasm is exciting and reaffirming for the teams who bring the product ranges to market, I am equally excited to share that in addition to the growth of these two theatrical releases, the balance of the Toy/Consumer Products business was up mid-single digit percentage in the quarter compared to prior year. We appreciate the continued support from all of our stakeholders in working together to overcome continuing pandemic-driven manufacturing and supply-chain challenges to deliver these results.

“As anticipated, higher inbound freight expenses continued to weigh down gross margins, as we expect to be the case for the balance of the year. Nonetheless, tight cost controls paired with our higher revenues still generated positive Q1 EBITDA for the first time since 2008. We have a lot of work to do as we continue to navigate the unpredictable nature of current events, but are excited by the opportunities we see ahead of us this year and thinking ahead to 2023.”

First Quarter 2022 Results

Net sales for the first quarter 2022 were $120.9 million up 44% versus $83.8 million last year, led by strong growth in Action Play, Dolls/Dress-up and Costumes offset by slight weakness in our Outdoor/Seasonal business.

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2022 was $29.9 million or 24.7% of net sales, compared to $26.1 million or 31.1% of net sales in the prior year. Improved product margins and lower royalty expense were not enough to offset a significant year-over-year increase in ocean freight and related expenses. SG&A costs were $30.7 million, up from $28.8 million in the prior year. As a percent of net sales, SG&A costs were 25.4%, down from 34.4% in the prior year.

The net loss attributable to common stockholders was $4.2 million, or $0.43 per basic and diluted share, compared to a loss of $24.4 million, or $4.54 per basic and diluted share in the first quarter of 2021. Net loss in the first quarter of 2021 included several adjustments, including those related to changes in the fair value of convertible senior notes and preferred stock derivative liability, and other adjustments. Excluding such adjustments in both years, the adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) was a loss of $2.6 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share in the first quarter of 2022 compared to a loss of $9.5 million or $1.77 per basic and diluted share in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to negative $2.4 million a year ago. For the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2022, adjusted EBITDA was $53.6 million, up 36% compared to $39.5 million for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2021. (See note below on “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information.”)

Cash and Cash Equivalents

The Company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) totaled $39.2 million as of March 31, 2022 compared to $45.3 million as of December 31, 2021, and $84.1 million as of March 31, 2021.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA which is a non-GAAP metric that excludes various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company’s results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s operating results. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results. The Company has reconciled the non-GAAP financial information included in this release to the nearest GAAP measures. See the attached “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information.” “Total liquidity” is calculated as cash and cash equivalents, plus availability under the Company’s $67.5 million revolving credit facility.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2021 (In thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,225 $ 80,406 $ 44,521 Restricted cash - 3,653 811 Accounts receivable, net 103,730 79,657 147,394 Inventory 85,306 36,653 83,954 Prepaid expenses and other assets 17,412 23,480 10,877 Total current assets 245,673 223,849 287,557 Property and equipment 124,289 115,068 121,945 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 110,345 102,043 108,796 Property and equipment, net 13,944 13,025 13,149 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 17,089 22,283 16,950 Goodwill 35,083 35,083 35,083 Intangibles and other assets, net 3,980 4,165 4,308 Total assets $ 315,769 $ 298,405 $ 357,047 Liabilities, Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 36,439 $ 25,262 $ 50,237 Payable to Meisheng 15,511 6,045 15,894 Accrued expenses 30,596 28,233 47,071 Reserve for sales returns and allowances 39,375 39,499 46,285 Income taxes payable 1,205 175 1,004 Short term operating lease liabilities 11,014 10,109 10,477 Short term debt, net 2,475 6,721 2,104 Total current liabilities 136,615 116,044 173,072 Long term operating lease liabilities 7,399 14,475 8,039 Debt, non-current portion, net 92,934 154,960 93,415 Preferred stock derivative liability 21,927 15,438 21,282 Income taxes payable 215 947 215 Deferred income taxes, net 51 123 51 Total liabilities 259,141 301,987 296,074 Preferred stock accrued dividends 3,420 2,066 3,074 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $.001 par value 10 6 10 Additional paid-in capital 272,821 227,113 272,941 Accumulated deficit (207,240 ) (221,509 ) (203,431 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,614 ) (12,504 ) (12,952 ) Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity 51,977 (6,894 ) 56,568 Non-controlling interests 1,231 1,246 1,331 Total stockholders' equity 53,208 (5,648 ) 57,899 Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders' equity $ 315,769 $ 298,405 $ 357,047 Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (Unaudited) March 31, Key Balance Sheet Data: 2022 2021 Accounts receivable, net days of sales outstanding (DSO) 77 86 Inventory Turnover (DSI) 84 57 Three Months Ended March 31, Condensed Cash Flow Data: 2022 2021 (In thousands) Cash flows used in operating activities $ (2,736 ) $ (6,961 ) Cash flows used in investing activities (1,817 ) (1,451 ) Cash flows used in financing activities and other (1,554 ) (222 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (6,107 ) $ (8,634 ) Capital expenditures $ (1,817 ) $ (1,472 )

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Δ (%) (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 120,881 $ 83,843 44 % Less: Cost of sales Cost of goods 72,058 44,049 64 Royalty expense 17,690 12,511 41 Amortization of tools and molds 1,216 1,189 2 Cost of sales 90,964 57,749 58 Gross profit 29,917 26,094 15 Direct selling expenses 4,902 6,802 (28 ) General and administrative expenses 25,153 21,411 17 Depreciation and amortization 596 604 (1 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 30,651 28,817 6 Loss from operations (734 ) (2,723 ) (73 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net 86 55 56 Change in fair value of convertible senior notes - (9,047 ) (100 ) Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability (645 ) (7,375 ) (91 ) Interest income 3 2 50 Interest expense (2,202 ) (4,875 ) (55 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (3,492 ) (23,963 ) (85 ) Provision for income taxes 417 88 374 Net loss (3,909 ) (24,051 ) (84 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (100 ) 35 nm Net loss attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc. $ (3,809 ) $ (24,086 ) (84 ) % Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (4,155 ) $ (24,412 ) (83 ) % Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.43 ) $ (4.54 ) Shares used in loss per share - basic and diluted 9,588 5,379 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Δ bps Fav/(Unfav) Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % - Less: Cost of sales Cost of goods 59.6 52.5 (707 ) Royalty expense 14.6 15.0 29 Amortization of tools and molds 1.1 1.4 41 Cost of sales 75.3 68.9 (637 ) Gross profit 24.7 31.1 (637 ) Direct selling expenses 4.1 8.1 406 General and administrative expenses 20.8 25.6 473 Depreciation and amortization 0.5 0.7 23 Selling, general and administrative expenses 25.4 34.4 901 Loss from operations (0.7 ) (3.3 ) 265 Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net 0.1 0.1 Change in fair value of convertible senior notes - (10.8 ) Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability (0.5 ) (8.8 ) Interest income - - Interest expense (1.8 ) (5.8 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (2.9 ) (28.6 ) Provision for income taxes 0.3 0.1 Net loss (3.2 ) (28.7 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (0.1 ) - Net loss attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (3.1 ) % (28.7 ) % Net loss attributable to common stockholders (3.4 ) % (29.1 ) %

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures:

This press release and accompanying schedules provide certain information regarding Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss), which may be considered non-GAAP financial measures under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense. Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance. We believe that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures enhances an overall understanding of the Company’s past financial performance, and provides useful information to the investor by comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis.

Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Δ ($) (In thousands, except per share data) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Net loss $ (3,909 ) $ (24,051 ) $ 20,142 Interest expense 2,202 4,875 (2,673 ) Interest income (3 ) (2 ) (1 ) Provision for income taxes 417 88 329 Depreciation and amortization 1,812 1,793 19 EBITDA 519 (17,297 ) 17,816 Adjustments: Other (income) expense, net (86 ) (55 ) (31 ) Restricted stock compensation expense 870 382 488 Change in fair value of convertible senior notes - 9,047 (9,047 ) Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability 645 7,375 (6,730 ) Employee retention credit - (1,900 ) 1,900 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,948 $ (2,448 ) $ 4,396 TTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,607 $ 39,548 $ 14,059 36 % Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales % 1.6 % (2.9 ) % 453 bps TTM Adjusted EBITDA/TTM Net sales % 8.1 % 7.4 % 73 bps Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (4,155 ) $ (24,412 ) $ 20,257 Restricted stock compensation expense 870 382 488 Change in fair value of convertible senior notes - 9,047 (9,047 ) Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability 645 7,375 (6,730 ) Employee retention credit - (1,900 ) 1,900 Tax impact of additional charges - - - Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,640 ) $ (9,508 ) $ 6,868 Adjusted loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (1.77 ) $ 1.49 Shares used in adjusted loss per share - basic and diluted 9,588 5,379 4,209