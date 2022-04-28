Crawford Announces Global Partnership with Airkit to Elevate Digital Customer Experience and Accelerate Digital Time to Market By Up to 20x

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, has today announced a global partnership with Airkit that will combine Crawford’s industry expertise with Airkit’s CX Automation (CXA) platform. This partnership will enable Crawford to rapidly design and launch new digital self-service solutions for claims from adjuster workflows, customer scheduling, self-service claims updates, and more. With Airkit’s low-code platform and templated solutions, Crawford has already achieved a 20x reduction in development times while reducing total cost of ownership for app development by $13M over three years.

With Airkit, Crawford accelerated adjuster deployments before and during major catastrophes, such as floods and hurricanes. By automating communications across thousands of policyholders, Crawford projects a 2-3x conversion rate increase in connecting customers with adjusters in high-demand situations. By using instant, personalized omnichannel service (web, SMS, email), the new self-service workflow automates multiple aspects of the claim lifecycle for policyholders, including loss notifications and claim status updates, and instantly connects them to a specialist adjuster or to additional support, including managed repair services. Airkit’s enterprise-wide technology will also be used to enhance client experience across a range of other use cases, including digital enrollment, sentiment analysis, and on-demand services using WeGoLook®.

Kenneth Tolson, Global President, Network Solutions at Crawford, said: “Our partnership with Airkit illustrates Crawford’s ongoing commitment to integrate relevant new digital CX tools into its digital ecosystem. By deploying this state-of-the-art technology, which will enable us to engage policyholders more effectively, representing another step forward in our constant drive to simplify the claims process and in tandem, improve the overall customer experience.”

Stephen Ehikian, CEO and Co-Founder at Airkit, added: “Airkit and Crawford are committed to a common vision of delivering scalable, anytime, anywhere digital self-service. With Crawford’s claims industry expertise and Airkit’s CX Automation platform, Crawford now has the ability to enable any insurer, agency, or claims organization to deliver powerful omnichannel digital customer experiences that modern consumers have come to expect and demand.”

About Airkit

Airkit is the industry’s first CX Automation company. Since launching in October 2020, enterprises across many industries have chosen Airkit to power digital self-service experiences that span across all channels to lower cost to serve, drive revenue, and increase CSAT. With a powerful low-code studio, template and API libraries, and cloud scale infrastructure, Airkit unlocks the delivery of end-to-end digital experiences up to 40x faster than ever before.

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The company's two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

Tag: Crawford-Corporate, Crawford-Other