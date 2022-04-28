J&L Selected for Volkswagen Service & Parts Digital Advertising Program

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--J&L Marketing has been chosen for the certified Service & Parts Digital Advertising Program with Volkswagen of America as part of the Dealer Digital Program. This partnership will enable participating Volkswagen Dealers to use advanced digital marketing strategies to retain a higher level of customers along with attracting new customers to their service departments. As the only 2022 Google Premier Partner participating in the program, J&L Marketing offers the industry's most refined after-market digital marketing program that includes paid search, display and paid social advertising.

As a Volkswagen Certified Service & Parts Digital Advertising Provider, J&L Marketing enables dealers to beat their competition by capturing more service appointments. J&L Marketing’s usage of data, landing page technology, and campaign management have proven to engage and convert more customers.

“We are proud to be selected as a Certified VW provider. Dealers need a marketing partner that will do the hard work required to innovate and outperform their competitors,” said Jamil Zabaneh, President of J&L Marketing.

One of the key features that will propel dealer’s success is J&L Marketing’s code injected landing pages. This technology enables service landing pages to load faster, convert better, and deliver exceptional results.

J&L Marketing provides search, display, discovery and social advertising services in conjunction with several proprietary solutions developed for automotive service departments. Explore the full range of offerings on their website: www.jandlmarketing.com