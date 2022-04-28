Bectran Partners With NCS Credit to Deliver Credit Teams an Integrated UCC Filing Solution for Asset-Backed Credit Quality Monitoring

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Credit, Collections & Accounts Receivable Software leader Bectran, Inc. has partnered with NCS Credit to release the industry-leading UCC (Uniform Commercial Code) Filing solution. This solution eliminates the time spent initiating the UCC filing process through the direct transmission of UCC filing data in digital format to NCS Credit from the Bectran platform.

Traditional methods of initiating UCC filing are tedious and time-consuming, requiring external navigation to the UCC services provider site and the submission of multiple documents. This manual process becomes prohibitively more time-consuming and expensive for companies with very high volumes of credit transactions. The delays caused by manual processing often prolong the approval of new customer lines of credit, extending the order-to-cash cycle and potentially damaging customer relationships. It is worth noting that abstaining from UCC Filing prevents creditors from establishing themselves as a secured party, inhibiting their ability to recover their exposure from debtor assets in the event of a credit default.

The Bectran UCC Filing solution delivers significant process improvements through integration and task automation. Bectran automatically aggregates all the information required to file a UCC from multiple data points on a customer account using pre-configured UCC Filing data aggregation templates. This information is transmitted directly from the customer account to NCS Credit, where the preparation and maintenance of the UCC filings are handled before retransmitting all relevant UCC detail back to Bectran. Bectran’s UCC Filing Solution was designed to fit seamlessly into business’ new customer onboarding workflows without disrupting current operations.

“Bectran’s catalog of third-party process and data integration services are designed to simplify day-to-day credit management tasks through automation. Eliminating the manual data entry associated with current methods of UCC filing allows our customers to maximize process productivity and deliver faster credit processing turnaround time,” said Louis Ifeguni, CEO of Bectran.

“Businesses are fraught with staffing challenges,” said Mary Cowan, president of NCS Credit. “In today’s labor market, reducing your staff’s workload is paramount. NCS is easing the stress on credit departments through industry-leading technology and strategic partnerships such as this. We work with our clients to arrive at an ideal solution, deliver it seamlessly, and support it unconditionally. And there is always someone to answer questions. We have the capacity and expertise to ensure you are in the best possible position to get paid.”

The UCC Filing Solution is now generally available to our customers.

Bectran, the industry-leading SaaS platform, has grown rapidly over the years to become the companion toolkit for the Credit Department just as CRM is for the Sales Department. From simple to complex organizations and SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, Bectran has helped companies cut down the time to process and approve credit by over 90% while significantly lowering the risk of credit defaults and the cost of collections.

A growing number of companies are depending on Bectran to manage their Accounts Receivable and Collections. With significant process and task automation, companies can cut down the cost of collections by as much as 60-90% while accelerating the cash receipts cycle with complete and accurate cash applications.

Bectran’s clients enjoy the ease, speed, and cost-effectiveness of adopting the Bectran platform. New clients are onboarded in a matter of days or weeks. Credit professionals in various industries have described the Bectran platform as the future of the Credit Department. To learn more, visit www.bectran.com.

Since 1970, NCS Credit has been the leader in providing credit professionals, throughout the U.S. and Canada, with proactive solutions to secure receivables, minimize credit risk and improve profitability. Specializing in commercial collections, the preparation and filing of mechanic's liens, and a full-service UCC filing program, NCS provides superior service and customized solutions to meet your needs.

NCS' Collection, Notice & Mechanic’s Lien, and UCC Services, including Education & Resources, assist you in Securing Your Tomorrow, throughout North America and internationally. Learn more about NCS at www.ncscredit.com.

