Daikin Comfort Technologies and XOi Collaboration Brings HVAC Field Techs Curb-To-Curb Solution

WALLER, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A collaboration between Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (Daikin) - a subsidiary of Daikin Industries, Ltd., the world’s largest manufacturer of heating, cooling, and refrigerant products – and XOi Technologies is now providing HVAC contractors an advanced, curb-to-curb, field services solution driven by augmented reality and artificial intelligence that’s built to remove inefficiencies and improve bottom lines.

What is a curb-to-curb solution? For Daikin and its brands of HVAC products - Daikin, Goodman and Amana brands - it’s XOi software that automates the entire workflow to boost quality repairs and replacements. It seamlessly connects field service techs, home offices and their customers, while enabling on-the-job photo and video documentation, real-time remote video support and training, plus access to a vast knowledge base of product documentation and training content.

All of that is accomplished through an uncomplicated, cloud-based app that’s customizable for specific dealer needs. For their customers, it allows the repair process to be immediately shareable, transparent and, perhaps more significantly, validating.

Contractors using this curb-to-curb service solution found they could grow revenues up to 18 percent, cut callbacks by up to 40 percent and reduce re-servicing by up to 80 percent, according to Nashville-based XOi Technologies.

It is a powerful tool designed to create technician enablement, explains Stuart (Stu) Werner, Vice President – Technical Services for Daikin.

“XOi simplifies technicians’ work while validating consistent quality and, ultimately, transforming the customer experience,” says Werner. “With XOi’s software solution, HVAC technicians can better document, communicate and verify the services they provide. It equips field professionals with capabilities to perform full-service diagnostics at any jobsite by applying data science across live video, workflow automation and artificial intelligence.”

At its core, XOi software standardizes workflows and documents job sites by collecting, indexing and analyzing data to improve both current and future service calls. But, Werner says, it also allows Daikin technicians to build a deep and easily accessible institutional knowledge base that supports real-time decision-making and data-based continuity.

“What elevates XOi’s technology from the rest of the field service management sector,” explains Werner, “is its historical job data functionality that seamlessly ties together customers, contractors, distributor and OEMS, laying the foundation for future value. If we can reduce the challenges HVAC techs face – documenting the entire process for both customers and our industry’s knowledge base – we can tackle one of HVAC’s biggest challenges head on.”

Streamlined workflows, Video Coaching

XOi’s cloud-based suite takes a vanguard approach, leveraging augmented reality and artificial intelligence to apply, aggregate and analyze critical job data from the moment a field tech steps onto a job site.

The entire workflow is streamlined and automated, with a simple capture and share function that allows photo/video documentation, while pinpointing manuals, parts and training specific to the equipment. The workflow is readily shareable to the home office, distributors and OEMs. Customers can get a record of service call highlights, making it easier to understand repair or replacement costs.

With XOi’s coaching screen, field techs and others can collaborate with live, interactive video that’s recorded and indexed, a feature built to help less experienced technicians or those facing repair challenges. Technicians can access more than 120,000 pieces of content – a centralized training repository with easy access to historical job content.

“Most field service management software solutions are effective for high-level operations, but we designed XOi to fully capture the granular detail that is crucial not only for real-time decisions but for long-term accuracy and efficiency,” says Aaron Salow, Founder and CEO of XOi. “We’re providing Daikin an all-in-one tool that streamlines and documents the full curb-to-curb experience, while including education, training and communication functionality.”

Werner says Daikin service teams can apply XOi’s extensive data-science capabilities to analyze and strategically respond to evolving data trends and forecasts. “Daikin group technicians can elevate their overall service offering while building a comprehensive data set based on historical job data, collective knowledge and job and equipment history,” explains Werner.

And that, he says, can become transformational for an HVAC industry seeking to enrich customer relationships.

About Daikin

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (DIL) is a Fortune 1,000 company with more than 84,870 employees worldwide and is the world’s #1 indoor comfort solutions provider. Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (DNA) is a subsidiary of DIL, providing Daikin, Goodman, Amana and Quietflex brand products. DNA and its affiliates manufacture heating and cooling systems for residential, commercial and industrial use and are sold via independent HVAC contractors. DNA engineering and manufacturing is located at Daikin Texas Technology Park near Houston, TX. For additional information, visit northamerica-daikin.com. Amana® is a registered trademark of Maytag Corporation or its related companies and is used under license. All rights reserved.

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, one of the top workplaces in Nashville, is changing the way residential and commercial field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries communicate and serve their customers. XOi's all-in-one communication tool seamlessly connects field service technicians, offices, and their customers while enabling on the job photo and video documentation, workflow automation, real-time remote video support and training, and access to an extensive knowledge base of relevant equipment documentation and training content. Through innovative technology, XOi simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit http://www.xoi.io.