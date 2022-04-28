Magellan Healthcare Provides Resources to Address Growing Needs and Bring Awareness During Mental Health Month

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral and specialty healthcare segment of Magellan Health, Inc., today announced resources and programs to support individuals and families in honor of Mental Health Month in May.

Each year, from 2015 to 2020, there have been increases of mental illness, serious mental illness, suicidal ideation, serious psychological distress, illicit drug use, and perceived unmet need for mental health services among U.S. adults.1 Youth mental health remains a top concern as well. In 2021, the U.S. Surgeon General and leading children’s health organizations issued declarations of a youth mental health crisis.2 Even before the pandemic, 1 in 6 children aged 2–8 in the U.S. had been diagnosed with a mental health, behavioral health, or developmental disorder.3 The prevalence of depression among adolescents aged 12–17 has steadily increased–and more than doubled–from 8% in 2010 to 17% in 2020, while the rate of treatment has only nominally increased.4

“For May and throughout the year, Magellan is committed to increasing awareness about mental health, substance use disorders, wellbeing, and reducing stigma through community outreach and innovative behavioral health services,” said Caroline Carney, M.D., president of behavioral health for Magellan Healthcare and chief medical officer of Magellan Health. “Recognizing and addressing behavioral health concerns is central to our overall health. We encourage everyone to take advantage of Magellan’s free Mental Health Month resources and information. These resources support learning more about behavioral health, and activities that support personal wellbeing.”

During Mental Health Month, Magellan is highlighting its collaboration with Inspiring My Generation (IMG) and support of the IMG Encouragement Card Program. Through the program, individuals and groups make encouragement cards for adults and youth hospitalized in mental health facilities to bring them comfort and motivation in their recovery journey. More information and resources to participate can be found at InspiringMyGeneration.org and MagellanHealthcare.com/Mental-Health-Month.

“We are excited to have the support of Magellan in promoting our mission and Encouragement Card Program to share messages of hope and love for those who feel hopeless and unworthy,” said Francesca Reicherter, founder and president of Inspiring My Generation. “It’s easy and fun for anyone to get involved, and we love to hear how our volunteers feel rewarded when they know they are helping to save lives.”

Upcoming Virtual Event

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. ET: Magellan will be hosting a webinar, “Addressing the effects of social media on kids,” with its child psychiatrists, Keith Brown, M.D., and LaShondra Washington, M.D., and Senior Director Children’s Healthcare Barbara Dunn; and Creator of Magellan Youth Leaders Inspiring Future Empowerment (MY LIFE) Greg Dicharry. Visit here for more information and free registration.

Additional Mental Health Support Resources

As the country recovers from the pandemic, and we deal with civil, economic, and global unrest, Magellan Healthcare is here to help members, providers, clients, employees, and communities with new information and resources.

Visit MagellanHealthcare.com/Mental-Health-Month for Magellan events, downloads and other resources for Mental Health Month, including tips on coping with stress and anxiety caused by the war in Ukraine.

Stay tuned to Magellan Healthcare social media channels (Twitter, LinkedIn, Recovery, Resiliency and MY LIFE Facebook) for information and tools addressing mental health.

Visit the Magellan Health Insights blog for posts on mental health throughout May and all year long.

About Inspiring My Generation: The mission of Inspiring My Generation is to save lives through mental health awareness, early symptom detection, emotional support and suicide prevention. Inspiring My Generation is a tax-exempt organization under the Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)3. For more information about its various initiatives, visit InspiringMyGeneration.org.

About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health and medical specialty treatment. Magellan Healthcare serves commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies, and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-GEN)

______________________________________

1 SAMHSA 2020 National Survey of Drug Use and Health Trend Tables and Adult Mental Health Trend Tables

2 Dec. 7, 2021, HHS press release on the Surgeon General’s Advisory addressing the youth mental health crisis, and Oct. 19, 2021, AAP-AACAP-CHA declaration of a national emergency in child and adolescent mental health

3 CDC Data and statistics on children’s mental health

4 SAMHSA 2020 National Survey of Drug Use and Health Youth Mental Health Trend Tables