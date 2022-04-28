Waitr Sign Top NFL Draft Prospects to New Partnerships

LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand ordering and delivery, announced new partnerships with two college football stars who are expected to be top picks in Thursday’s National Football League Draft. The new agreements extend the relationships between Waitr and LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. and Christian Harris from the University of Alabama.

Under the terms of the deals, Stingley and Harris will promote the popular food delivery app in social media channels, and will participate in other promotional and commercial activities. Waitr will also take part in the players’ draft parties as they huddle with family and friends waiting to hear their name picked in the draft. You will be able to get an inside look at the draft gatherings for the players on Instagram: @derek_stingley for Stingley; and @charris.8 for Harris.

Just last fall, Waitr signed Stingley and Harris to NIL deals, which allowed college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL) and can be paid for endorsements. The new agreement extends the partnership as they embark on their professional careers.

“We’re thrilled that Derek and Christian will be representing Waitr as they begin the next steps in their exceptional football careers,” said Kyle Huber, Sports Partnership Manager at Waitr. “They both deliver their best every time they step onto the field, so it’s only natural we want them to continue to be on our team as we deliver for our customers every day.”

Both Stingley and Harris are projected to be selected high in the NFL’s selection process. Stingley is considered the top cornerback available in the draft, according to experts. He was one of the most decorated players in school history at LSU. In his first two years, he twice earned first team All-America honors as well as being a two-time first team All-SEC selection at cornerback.

Harris was known as an intimidating presence in the middle of the Crimson Tide defense as Alabama went back to the national championship game for the second straight year. He was a finalist for the Butkus award in 2021, which honored the best college football linebacker.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Additionally, Waitr facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of December 31, 2021, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.