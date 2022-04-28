Fallen Military and First Responders are Honored Across the Nation

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carry The Load, a non-profit that provides active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices of our nation’s military, veterans, first responders and their families, kicks off its 10th Annual National Relay today to raise awareness for the true meaning of Memorial Day. The 32-day, 20,000-mile National Relay includes five routes crossing 48 states and 100 rallies before culminating at the Dallas Memorial March on Memorial Day weekend.

People of all ages can participate by walking with the National Relay team, attending a rally, hosting their own Carry It Anywhere event, organizing a youth Carry The Flag activity and fundraising for our nation’s heroes. Registration is complementary and encouraged at www.carrytheload.org/MemorialMay.

“For anyone who has lost someone in service to our country, they will tell you that participating in Carry The Load has made a lasting impact on their life,” says Stephen Holley, co-founder, president and CEO of Carry The Load. “There is nothing like the human touch. Being in that environment, walking side-by-side one another, and sharing stories demonstrates beyond words that people do care.”

In addition to providing emotional healing, Carry The Load raises much needed funds to assist with the many challenges facing our military, veterans, first responders and their families. Peer-to-peer fundraising goes toward recovery services, such as counseling, adaptive training, service dogs, suicide prevention, job placements, home improvements, scholarships for children of the fallen, and more. The 2022 goal is to reach $2 million in peer-to-peer fundraising.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is the title sponsor of Carry The Load for the eighth consecutive year. Other corporate partners include FirstNet (AT&T); Frito-Lay (PepsiCo), TAC (The Arnold Companies), Henry Schein Cares, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Energy Transfer. The VA National Cemetery Administration is a strategic partner for the fifth consecutive year.

“We exist to unite the country through one common purpose of honoring the lives of those who have gone before us,” says Holley.

ABOUT CARRY THE LOAD

Carry The Load is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded in 2011 by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley. Carry The Load's mission is to provide active ways to honor and remember the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders and their families. For more, visit www.carrytheload.org or news.carrytheload.org.