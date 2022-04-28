National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) and Goodwill Industries Announce Groundbreaking Collaboration to Provide Certifications for Aspiring Fitness Professionals

GILBERT, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), a world leader in fitness certifications, announced a collaboration to offer the first-ever fitness certification program through the Academy at Goodwill Industries of Michiana. NASM’s support comes from their Academic Partnership program, combining industry-preferred certification curriculum with hands-on application to successfully prepare students for gainful employment. The program length will be 10 to 14 weeks in a hybrid virtual format to serve individuals throughout its service territory.

The Academy at Goodwill Industries of Michiana is a Career and Technical Educational (CTE) initiative that focuses on the Education pillar of the organization’s mission statement. Empowering individuals to have resources and knowledge to further or complement their career is essential to the success of the program and the community. Among the Goodwill programs that have found the partnership between NASM and the Academy rewarding are Nurse Family Partnership (NFP) and The Excel Center. NFP staff have used the information NASM provided to help mothers live healthier lives which positively impacts birth rates. The Excel Center is a unique, tuition-free adult charter high school that awards industry-recognized certifications and high school diplomas to adult learners. The Certified Personal Trainer certification program from NASM has allowed Excel Center students the opportunity to earn a credential and find employment in an in-demand career.

“The collaboration with Goodwill Industries and NASM will help fitness enthusiasts turned professionals continue to grow as the industry evolves and expands,” said Laurie McCartney, President of NASM. “This is significant as the need for personal trainers is at an all-time high. We’re excited to be a part of the mission to prepare students in Michiana for successful careers. By going through this program, they gain the knowledge and tools to transform lives, starting with their own.”

“Goodwill Industries is pleased to partner with the National Academy of Sports Medicine to provide this opportunity to the Michiana community. The wonderful career opportunities in the fitness industry add another pathway to our work of helping people find ‘their most abundant life’”, said Debie Coble, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Michiana.

For more information on The National Academy of Sports Medicine and its collaboration with the Academy at Goodwill Industries of Michiana, visit: https://goodwill-ni.org/

About NASM: The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) is a global leader in fitness education and certifications. Building on over 35 years of expertise, NASM programs create a roadmap for fitness professionals to help their clients achieve better physical and mental performance in athletics and everyday life. NASM provides an industry-first training system, with the Optimum Performance Training (OPT™) model, creating robust courses and content based solely on scientific, evidence-based research. NASM has educated over 1.4 million fitness professionals in over 100 countries, creating a global space for optimal wellbeing and fitness.

About Goodwill: Goodwill Industries of Michiana’s mission is to strengthen communities by empowering individuals and families through education, training, and job placement. By partnering with organizations that provide educational and growth opportunities for the communities we serve, we can provide resources to help every member of our community live their life most abundantly.