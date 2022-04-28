CynergisTek Launches New Continuous Risk Monitoring Program (CRMP) and Signs First Six-Figure Contract With Southeastern Hospital

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CynergisTek (NYSE American: CTEK), leading cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, and IT audit firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, announces the launching of its new Continuous Risk Monitoring Program (CRMP) and its first contract, a six-figure agreement with a Southeastern hospital. This three-year contract will provide continuous threat monitoring services, establish countermeasures to combat ransomware and malicious attacks, and meet cyberinsurance requirements that will ensure lower premiums.

Small, rural healthcare providers have long been targets for bad actors preying on their limited cybersecurity budgets, outdated technologies, and minimal dedicated security resources. In 2021, the healthcare industry saw significant changes to cyber insurance requirements, including increases to premiums and decreases in coverage based on the risk that healthcare organizations present to their insurers due to immature cyber risk programs and heightened cyber threat. CynergisTek has recognized the need for a partner to aid in addressing these challenges head on in a practical, cost-effective manner and is providing a combination of world-class cybersecurity technology solutions and services that include Multi-Factor Authentication, Endpoint Protection, Threat Alerting and Monitoring, Advanced Analytics, IoT, Privileged Access Management, Ransomware Readiness, and Continuous Security Validation in customizable bundles and preferred pricing. By developing a comprehensive, ongoing, fully managed program into one seamless service offering, CynergisTek can aid clients in developing a more secure environment, address evolving threats such as ransomware, and ultimately reduce overall risk exposure.

“This is where industry know how, innovation, and out of the box thinking meets need in a meaningful way,” said Mac McMillan, CEO & President of CynergisTek. “Small to medium sized healthcare entities have been struggling for some time to try to keep up with the cybercriminals that pursue them just as relentlessly as their larger counterparts. Cyberinsurance requirements to add more technology have only exacerbated the challenges they are already having trouble facing, with little hope for improvement in their security posture. Simply adding more tech, even the right tech, if you can’t manage or monitor it effectively won’t resolve the underlying problem. We know this from the hundreds of assessments and tests we run every year, which is why we at CynergisTek have worked with partners to develop a customizable and managed solution that recognizes the unique needs of each client, meets insurance requirements, and improves security.”

“Our goal is to provide customers with an innovative technology stack coupled with ongoing managed services that enables organizations to be in the best position to identify, prevent, and defend the ever-evolving tools, techniques, and procedures of threat actors. Our Continuous Risk Monitoring Program provides these capabilities while providing 24x7/365 eyes-on-glass monitoring with an affordable pricing model that scales to all sized organizations and, unlike many solutions today, offers a totally predictable long-term total cost of ownership,” said Ben Denkers, CIO of CynergisTek.

By providing small, rural healthcare providers with access to the same levels of protection that have historically been seen in large enterprise organizations, hospitals are now armed with the tools and expertise required to protect themselves across the full threat landscape. CynergisTek helps organizations with fewer resources develop a well-rounded cybersecurity program and strengthen their cybersecurity posture. Maintaining an active risk management program is vital to building resilience in healthcare organizations and the industry, which is a cornerstone of the CynergisTek mission.

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity consulting firm helping organizations in highly-regulated industries, including those in healthcare, government, and finance navigate emerging security and privacy issues. CynergisTek combines intelligence, expertise, and a distinct methodology to validate a company’s security posture and ensure the team is rehearsed, prepared, and resilient against threats. Since 2004, CynergisTek has been dedicated to hiring and retaining experts who bring real-life experience and hold advanced certifications to support and educate the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. For more information, visit www.cynergistek.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek. These forward-looking statements are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “would,” “could,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to uncertainties relating to product/services development; long and uncertain sales cycles; the ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; future capital requirements; competition from other providers; the ability of the Company’s vendors to continue supplying the Company with supplies and services at comparable terms and prices; the Company’s ability to successfully compete and introduce enhancements and new features that achieve market acceptance and that keep pace with technological developments; the Company’s ability to maintain its brand and reputation and retain or replace its significant customers; cybersecurity risks and risks of damage and interruptions of information technology systems; the Company’s ability to retain key members of management and successfully integrate new executives; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions, strategic investments, entry into new lines of business, divestitures, mergers or other transactions on acceptable terms, or at all; potential risks and uncertainties relating to the existing and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or to treat its impact, and the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and financial markets; the general economic impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine, including the impact of related sanctions being imposed by the U.S. Government and the governments of other countries, and the impact of potential reprisals as a consequence of the war in Ukraine and any related sanctions; and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. Given the risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should recognize that the statements are predictions of future results which may not occur as anticipated. Many of the risks listed above have been, and may further be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on the healthcare industry, or the ongoing war in Ukraine. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and from historical results, due to the risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as others not now anticipated. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.