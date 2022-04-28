Splinterlands and Rad Intelligence to Work Together to Expand Global Guild/Scholar Program

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Splinterlands today announced that it will work in partnership with Rad Intelligence (RAD AI) to help expand its global Guild/Scholar program. The scholar program gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to own their own Guilds and create meaningful income opportunities for themselves and people around the world.

The partnership is set to provide marketing infrastructure for a variety of blockchain based projects by showcasing how Rad Intelligence’s AI EQ can drive the important Splinterlands initiatives. The deal aims to bridge the gap between traditional web 2.0 and web 3.0 marketing strategies and will showcase the results on the Hive blockchain for all web 3.0 projects to see.

Jeremy Barnett, Rad Intelligence’s Chief Executive Officer said: “Our primary focus is educating entrepreneurs about the core benefits of the Splinterlands Guild and Scholar program. It’s a privilege for us to be able to work closely with Splinterlands, the leader in play-to earn (P2E) Web3 gaming. We look forward to playing a small part in their successful efforts to catalyze and build this brave new world.” Barnett continues, “Marketing is typically a never ending jargon filled bowl of confusion. By putting the results of each Web3 marketing experiment on the blockchain, we create an encyclopedia of marketing intelligence accessible to everyone.”

Liam Labistour, Splinterlands’ Director of Growth said, “Splinterlands has successfully built the infrastructure for, and is ready to create a free market economy with its newest update to ranked rewards and the card market. In doing so, Splinterlands has seen community led micro ecosystems being formed within the framework of the game.” He continues, “Guild and scholar models are a great example of this. Scholars, who act as members of a guild, are able to earn consistent and reliable income from playing Splinterlands with guild-delegated-assets. We believe this is a key puzzle piece to community growth and are proud to support this new economy to our fullest capacity.”

By using RAD’s AI EQ to create high volumes of sequential episodic content, people from around the world can now be educated on how to participate safely and opportunistically in the Splinterlands play-to-earn gaming ecosystem.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands is a play-to-earn blockchain game that uses digital trading cards. These cards are NFTs with a limited supply. Each player owns NFTs cards that are utilized on the battleground by users across the world. Players earn massive rewards from different play-to-earn activities within the platform. To date, players have played over 2 billion games with over 10 million games played daily and over 100,000 cards per day transacted. The game is played in 146 countries across the world and is available in 12 languages.

About Rad Intelligence (RAD AI)

Rad Intelligence (RAD AI) has developed a marketing AI with emotional intelligence (EQ) that delivers a better way to create authentic, highly engaging influencer marketing programs. This results in unified and integrated marketing at economies of scale that helps strengthen your brand, while generating the frequency needed to crush KPIs. Brands use RAD AI informed content across the entire marketing mix, including paid advertising, blogs, emails, and brand owned properties. The company is based in Los Angeles, CA and was founded in 2018.