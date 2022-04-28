JCPenney Designs Limited-Edition Collection Inspired by Marilyn Monroe’s Off-Duty Looks

The Marilyn Monroe by JCPenney capsule collection offers people styles that are both timeless and reflect the season’s key trends. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK & LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JCPenney — the shopping destination for diverse, working American families — introduces today Marilyn Monroe by JCPenney, a collection of pieces that honor the enduring style of feminine silhouettes and effortless, polished looks.

In a nod to the “Everyday Marilyn,” JCPenney designers created a chic and streamlined assortment of wardrobe essentials inspired by the off-screen Monroe — the humanitarian, artist and entrepreneur. Pieces include sleek capri pants paired with crisp shirting and full-skirted sundresses cinched at the waist, offering customers styles that are both timeless and reflect the season’s key trends.

“Inspired by Marilyn Monroe’s effortless style and fashion legacy, this exclusive capsule collection provides customers with clothing they’ll feel both comfortable and stylish in,” said Val Harris, JCPenney’s senior vice president of product design, trend and brand management. “Designed for all women who love quality and timeless style, JCPenney is pleased to expand its portfolio with this versatile, affordable collection.”

The twelve-piece assortment features a spring- and summer-ready color palette of black, white, coral and navy blue. Available in sizes XS-3X, any woman can create a preppy look with classic stripes or a whimsical feel with playful floral patterns. A special edition of Keds with Marilyn Monroe-inspired design details will be available exclusively at JCPenney in late May to complete the collection.

“We are thrilled to see this collection come to life,” said Dana Carpenter, executive vice president, entertainment at Authentic Brands Group (ABG), owner of the Marilyn Monroe Estate. “Marilyn’s fashion legacy continues to influence today’s styles, and these crisp, clean designs really capture the essence of her off-screen persona.”

Customers can now shop the Marilyn limited-time capsule collection on jcp.com and in 300 JCPenney locations, where “Shopping is Back!”

About JCPenney

JCPenney is the shopping destination for diverse, working American families. With inclusivity at its core, the Company’s product assortment meets customers’ everyday needs and helps them commemorate every special occasion with style, quality and value. JCPenney offers a broad portfolio of fashion, apparel, home, beauty and jewelry from national and private brands and provides personal services including salon, portrait and optical. The Company and its 50,000 associates worldwide serve customers where, when and how they want to shop – from jcp.com to more than 650 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

In 2022, JCPenney celebrates 120 years as an iconic American brand by continuing its legacy of connecting with customers through shopping and community engagement. Please visit JCPenney’s Newsroom to learn more and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe is one of the most influential pop culture icons of all time. A true trailblazer, Monroe forged her own path, embracing her individuality and pursuing her passions in an era when paths for women were few. Her pioneering spirit, independence and confidence, along with her incomparable star power, continue to inspire modern generations and transcend cultures and backgrounds. Partnerships with both luxury and mass-consumer brands, in addition to an extensive merchandising program, reinforce her status as a global icon.

For more information and exclusive updates, follow @marilynmonroe on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, with offices around the world, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and in more than 6,100+ freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media.

ABG’s portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands generates more than $21 billion in global annual retail sales, and includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, David Beckham®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Izod®, Forever 21®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Van Heusen®, Arrow®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Vision Street Wear®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Herve Leger®, Frye®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®.

For more information, visit authenticbrands.com.

Follow ABG on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.