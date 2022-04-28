GFO Investments and Airspan Networks Partner to Help Transform the Hospitality Industry at The Gale South Beach, One of the First US Hotels to Offer a High-Speed 5G CBRS Private Network to its Guests

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GFO Investments, a private wealth management advisory firm focused on real estate development and hospitality ventures, today announced that The Gale South Beach, a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel, will be one of the first hotels in the US to provide its guests with a 5G high-speed wireless private network enabled by CBRS spectrum. The network is a partnership with Airspan Networks Inc., a subsidiary of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO), a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks. The network is a model for the hospitality industry.

“This new technology will provide hotel guests with the fastest and most responsive digital connectivity available, impacting both guest engagement and hotel operations,” said Russell Galbut, chairman of GFO Investments. “Launching at The Gale South Beach will open new doors for hoteliers, enabling operators to revolutionize their offerings with new technology, both in-room and across hotel campuses.”

5G Technology to Transform the Hospitality Customer Experience

This Private Network solution will improve the hotel guest experience by providing excellent indoor and outdoor high-speed voice and data coverage and hotspot capabilities on property. With the exponential growth of video conferencing, 5G eliminates the typical problems related to virtual meetings. Additionally, hotel operators can streamline operations with rapid communication between different systems. The new technology allows for faster automated check-in and check-out procedures for Hilton Honors loyalty members, which cuts labor costs and eliminates lines that are irritating for guests. With 5G, all systems are interconnected and communicate seamlessly in real-time.

“The Gale South Beach has always strived for innovation by acquiring new technological advancements,” said Jared Galbut, President of Hospitality for GFO Investments. “The rooms already have contactless guest engagement and touchless room controls through Google Nest Hub and Volara. Now, with 5G technology, these in-room amenities can be unified and effortlessly controllable through apps using the new network. We plan to continually advance our technological amenities as the industry grows, providing our guests with the most cutting-edge offerings available.”

The CBRS network will cover the hotel property, both indoors and outdoors, offering 5G mobile coverage for guests visiting the hotel’s dining outlets, rooftop pool, public spaces and guest rooms. The hotel’s staff will benefit from having access to this private network to provide hotel operations teams with voice and data applications including intranet and Internet access, Push to Talk (PTT) services and reliable video, along with streaming services for hotel guests to use on their smartphones. The network is being deployed with dozens of radios strategically placed throughout the hotel for optimal coverage and performance exclusively for the hotel’s clientele and staff.

“This deployment is a great example of how 5G private network deployments using CBRS can and will transform the hospitality industry,” said Airspan Chairman and CEO Eric Stonestrom. “Airspan is a leader in 5G private network deployments, and we are proud to work with GFO Investments to provide this innovative network solution in one of the first CBRS deployments of its kind at a US hotel.”

Citizens Broadband Radio Service, or CBRS, is a 150 MHz-wide slice of the radio airwaves set aside by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for the deployment of 5G private networks, eliminating for the first time the need to acquire expensive spectrum licenses.

About Airspan

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, Airspan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), and CBRS solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.

About Gale South Beach

The Gale South Beach, built in 1941 by Miami architect L. Murry Dixon, is a historic property located at 1690 Collins Avenue in South Beach that combines comfort, convenience and luxury. The renovated property offers a modern adaptation of the classic Italian Riviera villa style. The 87-room boutique hotel features exclusive Menin Hotels GUY and GIRL amenities in addition to complimentary beach club access at Shelborne South Beach. The elegance of the 1940s is evident in the Italian details and wood accents of the certified green rooms, with tropical Art Deco charm in mind. Its Carrera marble-clad rooftop deck boasts an infinity pool and expansive views of the city and ocean. Gale South Beach features the award-winning restaurant Dolce Italian with a private garden oasis and specialty handcrafted Italian dishes. The hotel is also home to The Regent Cocktail Club, one of the Top 10 Hotel Bars in the World, featuring live music and drinks. Images: HERE

About GFO Investments

GFO Investments is a private wealth management advisory firm focused on real estate development and ventures such as hospitality operations, private financing, and capital market securities. With more than 40 years of business excellence, GFO Investments’ portfolio includes dozens of investments in various sectors such as hotel, food and beverage operations, retail, multifamily/condominiums, and warehouses. Those investments include popular Miami Beach locations such as Shelborne South Beach, Gale South Beach, Bancroft Miami Beach, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, Brickell Heights, Natiivo Miami and dozens more. GFO represents and invests solely on its behalf. For more information, please visit www.gfoinvestments.com.