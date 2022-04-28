Exhale Spa Announces Partnership With Leading Wellness Brand Prospect Farms

PROSPECT, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prospect Farms, the premium seed-to-store wellness brand offering full-spectrum CBD products, today announced its professional-grade muscle therapy products will now be offered in the spa and wellness centers in all eight global locations of Exhale Spa, the internationally recognized spa and fitness superbrand. The news comes on the heels of Prospect Farms announcing it had appointed famed author, entrepreneur, model, and actress Brooke Shields as its new Chief Brand Officer, Investor, and Board member.

All Exhale locations will now be offering Prospect Farms’ maximum potency formula, touting a concentration of 20,000mg CBD for unprecedented relief. Prospect Farms’ benefit-focused botanical products promote better sleep, mood & anxiety, muscle pain relief & inflammation, as well as treatment-focused skincare.

“The last several years we’ve seen an increase in customers seeking relief for ailments including anxiety, depression, and physical pain brought about by stress surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Marie O’Connor, CEO of Exhale Spa. “It became clear that we needed a partner that could not only provide us the most potent products on the market, but also one that offered a product line that was traceable, naturally formulated, and uncontestedly efficacious. Our customers expect premium products with pure ingredients, which is exactly what Prospect Farms provides.”

Prospect Farms is a single source, seed-to-store wellness brand growing ingredients on their 400-year-old farm in coastal Maine. Prospect Farms will be offering its Muscle Therapy Line, including its professional-grade Muscle Therapy Oil in three signature scents at all Exhale locations effective immediately.

“Consumers around the world are turning to spa and wellness facilities to provide real relief through massage and other services,” said Reina Govindarajan, Chief Revenue Officer for Prospect Farms. “By incorporating Prospect Farms Muscle Relief Line into spa treatments and wellness regimens we’re able to provide the most potent and pure CBD line on the planet to people that need it most.”

About Prospect Farms

Prospect Farms is a leading CPG wellness platform, fueling leading wellness brands with all-natural ingredients and botanical blends all from their farm in Prospect, Maine. Operating from a state-of-the-art, fully vertically integrated manufacturing and farming complex in coastal Maine, Prospect Farms supports a comprehensive wellness portfolio of over 50 benefit-focused botanical products designed to help promote better Sleep, Mood & Anxiety, Muscle Pain Relief & Inflammation, Treatment Focused Skincare, and Pet Health products to support mood and mobility issues.

Each Prospect Farms branded product begins as an organically-grown hemp plant on their 250-acre farm. The brand's wellness portfolio includes 10 premium tinctures and topical products for your morning, noon, and nighttime wellness rituals, highlighted by their Dream tincture which is backed by clinical studies, while their veterinarian recommended pet line includes 32 products designed to improve mood and mobility and specially formulated for size and diet. The brand also owns and operates the botanical beauty brand Cannaluxe, a clean, green, botanical beauty line offering 9 natural skincare products powered by a full spectrum of fortifying cannabinoids and purifying botanical terpenes. To learn more about the Prospect Farms family of brands, please visit www.prospectfarms.com and www.cannaluxe.com and follow @prospectfarmsmaine, @prospectfarmspets and @cannaluxebeauty on Instagram.

exhale® spa

exhale® spa is an internationally recognized spa and fitness superbrand and total well-being hot spot that fosters a total mind and body reset. As a go-to wellness sanctuary, exhale® successfully blends fitness, spa, and now recovery and medspa, to help clients get recentered, rejuvenated, and reconnected. With 11 physical locations in the U.S. and Bermuda and three airport locations including the AMEX Lounges at LAX, MIA and DFW international airports and more launching in 2022, exhale® offers dozens of proprietary boutique fitness classes and award-winning healing spa therapies with medspa services on the horizon.

The exhale® team drives the remarkable luxury standard of the spa and fitness industry and has made a name for itself through its talented management, world-class amenities, and high-quality service. For more information, visit www.exhalespa.com or follow @exhalespa on Instagram and Facebook.