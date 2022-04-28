SMART Modular Technologies Joins IGEL Ready Program

NEWARK, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. (“SMART”), a division of SGH (Nasdaq: SGH) and a global leader in memory solutions, solid-state drive (SSD) and hybrid storage products, is announcing that it has joined the IGEL Ready program as a technology partner of IGEL, provider of edge OS for cloud workspaces. IGEL Ready’s enterprise software for technology companies allows memory and storage manufacturers like SMART Modular Technologies to integrate and validate its products. The goal is to drive business growth and flexible access to enterprise applications for mutual customers of SMART Modular Technologies and IGEL.

“ The IGEL Ready program represents a significant opportunity for SMART Modular Technologies to put our cutting edge products in the hands of technology companies qualifying next generation platforms in conjunction with IGEL Ready’s enterprise software. SMART is looking forward to expanding our partnership with IGEL as it is certainly positioned to benefit both companies,” stated Jack Pacheco, president of SMART Modular Technologies.

Divya Saggar, director of IGEL Ready, gives his view on the partnership as well, “ The future of enterprise computing is in the cloud, and the IGEL Ready technology partner program makes it easy for companies, such as SMART Modular, to deploy their applications to virtual desktops and cloud workspaces, reaching new and relevant markets, while also enabling world-class customer service.” Saggar concludes, “ We welcome SMART Modular Technologies to our growing ecosystem of more than 100 IGEL Ready partners as they become part of a powerful validation movement in the end user computing industry.”

Established in July 2020, IGEL Ready is a growing ecosystem of more than 100 technology partners providing hardware, software, and peripheral solutions that have been verified for use with IGEL OS to deliver a powerful, productive, and secure user experience for digital workspaces within modern workplace environments. This ecosystem enables customers to consider compatible devices and partner applications across eight categories in the IGEL Ready Showcase. Visit the SMART Modular Technologies’ IGEL Ready Showcase page.

For more than 30 years, SMART Modular Technologies has been helping customers around the world enable high-performance computing through the design, development and advanced packaging of specialty memory solutions. Our robust portfolio ranges from today’s leading-edge technologies to standard and legacy DRAM and Flash storage products. We provide standard, ruggedized and custom memory and storage solutions that meet the needs of diverse applications in high-growth markets.

*The stylized “S” and “SMART” as well as “SMART Modular Technologies” are trademarks or registered trademarks of SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

SMART Modular on Social Media

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/smart-modular-technologies

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/SMARTModularTechnologies