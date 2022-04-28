Breezeline Supports Graduate Students in Tech Competition

QUINCY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Breezeline, formerly Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, is a lead sponsor of “Interactive Case Competition,” a semester-long competition held twice each year in which teams of graduate business students work to solve real-life case studies pertaining to the cable industry.

For the spring competition, MBA candidates in Drexel University’s LeBow College of Business and the NYU Stern School of Business have examined "The Future of Broadband & Closing the Digital Divide." With support from industry mentors, seven student participants have conducted research and developed white papers and presentations outlining their proposals. They will deliver their reports tonight during a live virtual event to a panel of top media and tech industry judges.

In addition to the Breezeline sponsorship, Sean Brushett, Breezeline’s Vice President Technical Operations, will serve on the judges panel for the competition and Julie Sullivan, Breezeline’s Vice President Marketing, has served as a student mentor.

“It has been a great privilege to work with such talented students who have invested time and energy this semester examining critical industry issues, including closing the digital divide,” said Sullivan. “They’ve developed innovative proposals backed by thorough research, analysis and fresh thinking.”

Sponsorship dollars go directly to winning student teams as prize money to support their education. The students also submit their biographies to company recruiters for potential internship positions and employment opportunities. Over the last ten years, 40 percent of student competitors have moved on to jobs with top media and tech companies.

Interactive Case Competition was founded in 2010 by cable and broadband industry educator Craig Leddy to increase awareness of digital media opportunities, to foster creative thinking and to recruit new talent in the industry.

ABOUT BREEZELINETM

Cogeco US, operating as Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Voice services in 12 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Cogeco Communications Inc. also operates in Québec and Ontario, in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name. Cogeco Inc.’s subsidiary, Cogeco Media, owns and operates 23 radio stations serving audiences across the province of Québec, as well as a news agency.