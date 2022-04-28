Chemours and N.C. A&T partner to advance chemistry and chemical engineering education and opportunities for students.

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company, today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (N.C. A&T), a Carnegie-classified science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) dominant institution and the nation’s largest historically black college/university (HBCU), to promote the advancement of chemistry and chemical engineering education.

As part of the three-year agreement, Chemours will fund faculty-led research projects, which will include N.C. A&T graduate students. The research will focus on areas of mutual interest, such as driving new science in water treatment to help advance Chemours’ 2030 Corporate Responsibility Commitment goal to reduce process emissions of fluorinated organic chemicals by 99% or more.

“ Chemours is a company focused on innovation and sustainable solutions, with a bedrock commitment to responsible manufacturing. We’re excited to partner with N.C. A&T to help advance new research to meet the world’s demands now and in the days to come,” said Randal King, Vice President of Technology for Chemours. “ N.C. A&T’s students represent the future of chemistry, and we’ve been fortunate to fund scholarships for several of its students through our Future of Chemistry Scholarship program and the Future of STEM Scholars Initiative. This agreement is a natural next step in our relationship, and we look forward to deepening our partnership and engaging with their faculty and students.”

As part of the partnership N.C. A&T will issue an annual call for research proposals on topics of joint interest, collaborating with Chemours to identify and select proposals. N.C. A&T will lead the execution of the research proposal with input and feedback from Chemours’ scientists and engineers. In addition, Chemours and N.C. A&T will work together to acquire external funding through government agencies that could help build a Center of Excellence in water treatment at N.C. A&T, and potentially expand into other areas of mutual interest.

“ N.C. A&T is known for producing strong STEM graduates from richly diverse backgrounds. We’re excited to work with Chemours on challenging new technical programs that will drive research with the potential to benefit people everywhere,” said Dr. Eric R. Muth, Vice Chancellor for Research and Economic Development at N.C. A&T. “ Working alongside our esteemed faculty, our students will also benefit from interaction and coaching from Chemours’ leading scientists. We look forward to bringing new opportunities to advance our research and academic programming consistent with our land-grant mission.”

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Ti-Pure™, Opteon™, Freon™, Teflon™, Viton™, Nafion™, and Krytox™. The company has approximately 6,400 employees and 29 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,200 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

About North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges; Washington Monthly College Guide and Rankings). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.

