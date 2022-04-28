ThreatX Partners With Distology to Deliver Advanced API Protection to UK Market

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ThreatX, the leading API protection platform, today announced its partnership with Distology, an award-winning cloud security distributor. Distology will serve as ThreatX’s strategic distribution partner in the U.K. and other European markets, enabling the company to deliver its API protection platform and managed services at scale.

“Distology is one of the most thoughtful and strategic security software distributors I’ve encountered. Rather than focus on transactional relationships, the Distology team builds deep, and meaningful, partnerships centered on solving customer problems,” said Billy Toomey, VP of Sales, ThreatX. “I’m excited for our partnership and believe this is truly a win-win for both companies, as Distology offers its partners the unique ability to help customers both identify and stop attacks on APIs in real time.”

By combining AI and ML-powered capabilities, along with complete managed services, ThreatX enables businesses to detect and respond to complex threats facing their APIs and web applications. As go-to-market partners, ThreatX will benefit from Distology’s extensive knowledge, strong relationships and breadth of partners covering the U.K., Ireland and Benelux markets.

“Distology will jumpstart ThreatX’s expansion into the U.K. and neighboring European markets,” said Dave Howell, CMO at ThreatX. “When choosing partners, Distology identifies and evaluates products that it considers to be ‘best of breed,’ and our solution meets, and exceeds, this criteria. We are thrilled to offer our solution in both new and existing markets as we continue to build upon our tremendous start to 2022.”

This partnership demonstrates ThreatX’s continued momentum. The company boasted record-breaking growth in calendar 2022 Q1 alone, achieving record new business bookings and increased average revenue per customer. Additionally, the company recently expanded and enhanced their API protection capabilities to give customers better protection and better visibility into their API attack surface. To learn more about ThreatX, please visit https://www.threatx.com/.

About ThreatX

ThreatX’s API protection platform makes the world safer by protecting APIs from all threats, including DDoS attempts, BOT attacks, API abuse, exploitations of known vulnerabilities, and zero-day attacks. Its multi-layered detection capabilities accurately identify malicious actors and dynamically initiate appropriate action. ThreatX effectively and efficiently protects APIs for companies in every industry across the globe. For more information, visit: https://www.threatx.com/.