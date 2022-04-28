Anelto and BioIntelliSense Partner to Provide Remote Patient Monitoring for Seniors

THE COLONY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anelto, a leader in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, today announced it has entered into a channel partnership with BioIntelliSense, Inc., a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, to integrate BioIntelliSense's FDA-cleared BioSticker™ and BioButton® wearable medical devices and data services with Anelto's RemoteCareLive! RPM platform. The collaboration strengthens Anelto's proven leadership in delivering patient-centric, feature-rich healthcare solutions to provide better experiences and outcomes for seniors with complex or chronic care management needs.

Anelto's RemoteCareLive! Suite of RPM solutions is designed specifically for seniors, collecting vital signs, conducting telehealth visits with a physician, and delivering healthy lifestyle tips—all from a purpose-built healthcare console. RemoteCareLive! makes it simple for patients to set up and easily take their own vital signs, including blood pressure, weight, pulse oximetry, and now continuous vital sign and biometric data effortlessly with BioIntelliSense. Healthcare professionals can monitor this data in near real-time and longitudinally to spot trends that need immediate action or further monitoring. Integration with BioIntelliSense allows high frequency patient trending data and alerting to be collected through the flagship BioSticker and award-winning BioButton wearable medical devices for patients who benefit most from continuous passive monitoring.

"Anelto has tens of thousands of patients using our advanced remote patient monitoring solutions in North America," said Anelto CEO Mark Denissen. "Our relationship with BioIntelliSense allows us to continue to serve those patients while offering additional solutions to a broader range of patients. We believe the partnership will help us increase ease of use and regular reporting for patients who need additional help remembering to take their vital signs consistently. In addition, Anelto brings efficiencies and scale to enable a better economic model for our healthcare provider partners."

The BioIntelliSense solutions enable passive measurement of up to 1,440 sets of vital signs, symptoms, and biometrics per day. The RemoteCareLive! platform auto-detects the BioIntelliSense wearable devices and securely transmits the medical-grade trending data and alerting for dynamic display and proactive clinical decisions within Anelto's clinical tool suite, which is fully configurable to a healthcare provider's monitoring requirements.

The BioIntelliSense multi-parameter solutions have a long battery life, offering continuous monitoring for 30 days and beyond with a leading portfolio of single-use wearable medical devices. BioIntelliSense recently launched a rechargeable version of its BioButton monitoring solution, which continuously monitors more than 20 vital signs and physiologic biometrics for up to 30 days on a single charge for effectively managing patient populations with long-term chronic, complex care needs.

"BioIntelliSense is proud of its collaboration with Anelto in creating an effortless user experience for senior monitoring within facilities and home settings," said James Mault, MD, Founder and CEO of BioIntelliSense. "Our integration with the RemoteCareLive! platform provides a comprehensive solution that leverages BioIntelliSense’s clinically validated and continuous trending data, along with algorithmic-based alerting, to provide scalable peace-of-mind remote monitoring for vulnerable senior patient populations."

For more information on Anelto's RPM solutions, visit www.anelto.com.

About BioIntelliSense

BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). Its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform seamlessly captures multiparameter vital signs, physiological biometrics, and symptomatic events through an effortless patient experience. The FDA-cleared BioSticker™ and medical-grade BioButton® devices make remote monitoring and early detection simple. Through the platform's advanced analytics, clinicians will now have access to high-resolution patient trending and reporting to enable medical-grade care from in the hospital to the home. For more information on how BioIntelliSense is redefining remote patient monitoring through medical-grade and cost-effective data services, please contact us at info@biointellisense.com or visit our website at BioIntelliSense.com.

About Anelto

Founded in 2012, Anelto has raised the bar in senior care with the goal of enabling a healthier, more independent aging population. Anelto's leading technology platform offers a Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), keeping seniors connected to healthcare providers and emergency medical care, regardless of location. The company's solutions are scalable for healthcare organizations of all sizes and were created by a team seeking better solutions for the ever-growing elderly population. For more information, please visit www.anelto.com.