Kite Hill PR Names DEI Analytics and Recruitment Platform, Included, Winner of Inaugural “Tech for Good” Pitch-off

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kite Hill PR, a woman-owned, award-winning, agile tech PR and B2B communications agency, has selected the winner of its inaugural "Tech For Good" pitch-off for purpose-driven, pro-social technology companies, granting a custom, three-month, pro-bono PR program to AI-enabled diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI) recruitment data platform, Included.

Kite Hill PR announced the contest in March 2022 and accepted applications from U.S.-based startups that are BIPOC/woman/LGTBQIA+-led, have closed a Seed or Series A fundraising round, and fall within the ESG, Green Tech, Clean Tech and/or Social Good / Social Justice categories. Submissions were reviewed by a panel of judges against three key pillars: Impact, Innovation and Scalability. Finalists were invited to pitch their companies live for a chance to win the program.

“It was exciting and inspiring to consider an array of applicants who are using technology to impact the world in a positive and meaningful way,” said Tiffany Guarnaccia, CEO and founder, Kite Hill PR. “While the decision was a difficult one to make, we’re excited to begin working with Included, a truly innovative DEI platform designed to help companies hire and retain a diverse workforce.”

“Today, companies are quickly finding the next generation of professionals have rapidly evolving expectations of their employers and have unique career goals,” said Raghu Gollamudi, co-founder at Included. “Recruiters need smarter tools to attract and retain talent, and we are thrilled to have won Kite Hill’s ‘Tech for Good’ contest so that we can raise awareness of actionable DEI solutions.”

Finalists were legal case management platform, Courtroom5; healthtech company, Clinify Health, a platform designed for healthcare providers in underserved communities; and Uprise Art, an art tech company for emerging artists, designed to make art more accessible.

Tech for Good builds upon Kite Hill PR’s commitment to provide purpose-driven PR counsel and mentorship to tech and B2B companies, including clients in adtech, clean tech, cybersecurity, enterprise tech, media & entertainment sectors.

