Turner Innovations Awarded Air Force SBIR Phase II Contract

Turner Innovations, a company focused on research and development of advanced X-ray imaging technologies, announced today it was awarded an Air Force SBIR Phase II contract. (Photo: Business Wire)

Turner Innovations, a company focused on research and development of advanced X-ray imaging technologies, announced today it was awarded an Air Force SBIR Phase II contract. (Photo: Business Wire)

OREM, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turner Innovations (Turner), a company focused on research and development of advanced X-ray imaging technologies, announced today it was awarded an Air Force SBIR Phase II contract of $749,872. The objective is to develop an operationally deployable dual-use (Rad/Fluoro) X-ray imaging device for diagnosis/treatment of the modern warfighter. Turner Imaging Systems, a spinoff of Turner, has commercialized the Smart-C, the world’s first hyper-portable battery-powered fluoroscopic mini C-arm. Weighing just 16 lbs, the Smart-C provides unparalleled portability and versatility for diagnostic and surgical imaging of extremities.

“Over the course of the next year, we will partner with Air Force Special Operations Command teams to develop novel imaging capabilities to treat soldiers in far-forward environments. Providing fluoroscopic imaging within the golden hour following a traumatic injury will increase the likelihood of surgical treatment success and prevent death,” said Michael Orthner, PhD, Product Manager and Director of Business Development at Turner Imaging Systems.

The new X-ray imaging device will have greater power and a larger imaging area for whole-body imaging while retaining the revolutionary features of the Smart-C; reducing lift requirements and improving capabilities closer to the point of injury.

“This capability will enhance austere surgery and enroute critical care capabilities in preparation for the future operating environment. It will deliver agile, state-of-the-art imaging technology to save lives across the spectrum of conflict - any time, any place.”

-Col. John Dorsch, Wing Surgeon, 24th Special Operations Wing

To learn more or see the Smart-C in person please visit us at Special Operations Medical Association Scientific Assembly (SOMSA) in Raleigh, North Carolina from May 3-5th 2022 in booth #1003.

ABOUT TURNER IMAGING SYSTEMS Turner Imaging Systems develops and markets X-ray imaging systems that give the user the ability to acquire X-ray images wherever and whenever they are needed. The SMART-C ®, is the only mini-C-arm system that is battery operated and hand-transportable, improving the way fluoroscopy is performed. Our products expand the reach of X-ray imaging to the clinical, military, and humanitarian efforts around the world.