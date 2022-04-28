Socially Determined Partners with Institute for Public Health Innovation to Strengthen Health Care Access and Advance Health Equity Across Virginia

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Socially Determined® and the Institute for Public Health Innovation (IPHI) today announced an innovative partnership to enhance healthcare access and address disparities across Virginia. Socially Determined, the healthcare analytics company that provides Social Risk Intelligence™ to organizations committed to effectively addressing the Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) that impact the communities and populations they serve, will provide SDOH data, risk analytics, and expertise as part of IPHI’s “Community Health Workers for a Healthy Virginia” project. Socially Determined’s HITRUST-certified platform, SocialScape®, and team of experts will empower IPHI and other project partners with insights that inform community health worker (CHW) deployment and support the development of an innovative financing model to drive long-term scalability and sustainability of the program.

CHWs for a Healthy VA is a collaborative effort led by IPHI on behalf of the Virginia Department of Health. The project is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act. This effort will build on IPHI’s history of developing partnerships and solutions to improve the health and wellbeing of people in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia.

As part of the project, IPHI will provide training and assistance to CHWs and partners. CHWs hired by healthcare providers, local health departments, and other organizations will be deployed to address a variety of support needs, such as access to healthcare and mental health services, housing support, and food assistance, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic and recent economic conditions.

“There is increasing recognition of the essential role community health workers play in delivering more holistic, effective health and social services,” said IPHI President and CEO Michael Rhein. “Working from a place of trust and firsthand knowledge of their communities, CHWs can make a real difference in the ongoing response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. IPHI is pleased to be working with Socially Determined to drive the reach, impact, and long-term sustainability of this highly effective, evidence-based model.”

Socially Determined’s social risk analytics will ensure that CHW resources are deployed to the communities and populations that would benefit most from their support. Specifically, SDOH risk visualizations available within SocialScape will allow IPHI to understand the contours and concentrations of SDOH needs – such as the economic climate, the food landscape, and the housing environment – at a sub-neighborhood level. In addition, Socially Determined’s team of subject matter experts will work closely with finance partners – including the George Mason University Center for Policy Health Research and Ethics and Quantified Ventures – to develop financing strategies to support the long-term sustainability of the program.

“As a trusted organization with a proven track record of advancing health and wellbeing across the capital region, IPHI is uniquely positioned to lead this innovative program and forge a path to delivering more integrated, equitable, and sustainable support for vulnerable communities and populations,” said Ashley Perry, Chief Solutions Officer at Socially Determined. “We’re grateful to partner with them on this important work to advance our shared goal of improving access and equity.”

About Socially Determined

Socially Determined provides Social Risk Intelligence™ solutions to organizations committed to addressing the Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) impacting their communities and populations. The company’s platform, SocialScape®, delivers unmatched insights into social risk dynamics and their effect on health outcomes and business performance through secure, scalable data processing and proprietary analytics. With SocialScape’s unparalleled view of social risk and Socially Determined’s advisory services expertise, clients can deploy interventions and investments that translate to quantifiable impact. Socially Determined is headquartered in Washington, DC, and operates a second office in Blacksburg, VA. For more information, follow Socially Determined on Twitter (@SocDetermined) or LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/socially-determined), or visit www.SociallyDetermined.com.

About IPHI

Institute for Public Health Innovation IPHI develops multi-sector partnerships and innovative solutions to improve the public’s health and well-being across Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. IPHI’s work strengthens health systems and policy, enhances conditions that promote health, and builds community capacity to ensure equitable health opportunities. This non-profit is one of over 40 public health institutes across the country and is a member of the National Network of Public Health Institutes. For more information on IPHI, visit www.institutephi.org. Follow IPHI on Facebook and Twitter @InstitutePHI.