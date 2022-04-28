BrightView Partners with Arbor Day Foundation to Plant 300,000 Trees

BLUE BELL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, BrightView (NYSE: BV), the nation’s leading commercial landscaping company, today announced a partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant 300,000 trees throughout the U.S. by March 2023. The projects supported by BrightView will help restore forests and ecosystems impacted by wildfire, deforestation, and invasive species, across nine states.

“Whether through our sustainable landscape design or reforestation projects like this, BrightView recognizes the importance of investing in solutions that contribute to a healthy planet,” said Andrew Masterman, BrightView President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re proud to partner with the Arbor Day Foundation knowing these trees – and the trees, flowers and other vegetation we plant every day – will continue to make a difference in and have a long-term impact on the communities in which we live, work and play.”

These trees are in addition to the more than 80,000 trees and millions of shrubs, greenery, and grass BrightView plants annually as part of its best-in-class landscaping work. As the trees planted by the Arbor Day Foundation mature, they will help to clean the air, filter water, sequester carbon, and support vital forest ecosystems.

“The world needs trees now more than ever and partnering with organizations like BrightView helps us achieve the planting scale we need to drive meaningful impact,” said Dan Lambe, CEO of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The positive benefits from these planting projects will last for years to come.”

The tree plantings, led by the Foundation and selected to represent BrightView’s nationwide reach, will occur at private land locations across South Carolina, California and Texas, as well at Bladen Lakes State Park in North Carolina; Blackwater River State Park in Florida; Willamette National Forest in Oregon; Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest in Idaho; Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia; Wes Skiles Peacock Springs State Park in Florida; Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park in Florida; and Little River State Forest in Alabama.

For the past 50 years, the Arbor Day Foundation has worked to plant nearly 500 million trees around the world. Through a vast network of partnerships, the Foundation facilitates projects that empower organizations of all sizes to reach their environmental and sustainability goals via measurable, impactful work.

About BrightView

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 20,000 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers’ properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.