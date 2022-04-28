Acrisure Unveils Cyber Risk Assessment Backed by Coalition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acrisure, a fast-growing fintech leader that operates a top-10 global insurance broker, today announced a partnership with Coalition, a leading global provider of cyber insurance and security. Acrisure’s Cyber Services division will offer the Coalition Risk Assessment, designed to help small and mid-size organizations understand their cyber and digital risk exposure. The risk assessment offers a personalized view into an organization's cyber vulnerabilities and subsequent recommendations to remediate issues. From there, clients can work with Acrisure to obtain security, insurance and recovery solutions to boost resiliency and prevent costly attacks.

“Cyber threats have never been as prevalent as they are today, and these disruptions can be incredibly costly and damaging to businesses,” said Greg Williams, Co-Founder, CEO and President of Acrisure. “Coalition’s ability to identify and assess digital risks is another tool that Acrisure clients can rely on, especially as it affords access to our robust cyber services solutions.”

To take a cyber risk assessment and learn about Acrisure Cyber Services solutions, contact CyberServices@Acrisure.com.

“Our partnership with Acrisure and its global Partner network will help amplify our mission to provide security for all,” said Coalition CEO and co-founder Joshua Motta. “Together we will work towards creating a safer digital economy where everyone can thrive and protect themselves in a digital world.”

A ransomware attack occurs every 14 seconds and financial loss and cybersecurity insurance claims are at an all-time high. Acrisure Cyber Services President Bill Meara says that, unfortunately, small to mid-size companies are both more susceptible to risk and less likely to be prepared.

“Every business faces the daily, looming threat of a cyberattack and no two companies have the same risk profile. Coalition’s active risk assessment technology enables Acrisure to offer the level of personalization and sophistication businesses need to be resilient in the face of unprecedented and increasing risk,” said Meara.

In early 2022, Acrisure announced its Cyber Services vertical, joining Insurance, Reinsurance, Real Estate Services and Asset & Wealth Management as divisions powered by Acrisure’s technology capabilities and global distribution network. Infused with deep-rooted domain knowledge and expertise in both cybersecurity and cyber insurance, Acrisure Cyber Services delivers unsurpassed speed-to-value by leveraging modern AI techniques and cloud-native architecture to minimize risk.

About Acrisure

Acrisure specializes in intelligence-driven financial services, providing a broad array of products including Insurance, Real Estate Services, Cyber Services, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Company has grown revenue from $38 million to more than $3.5 billion in just over eight years with locations throughout the world. Acrisure is the intelligence-driven financial services distribution platform of the future. Find out more at www.acrisure.com.

About Coalition

Coalition is the leading provider of cyber insurance and security, combining comprehensive insurance and proactive cybersecurity tools to help businesses manage and mitigate cyber risk. Backed by leading global insurers Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, Arch Insurance North America, Lloyd’s of London, and Ascot Group, Coalition provides companies with up to USD $15 million of cyber and technology insurance coverage in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as CAD $20M of coverage across 9 provinces and 3 territories in Canada. Coalition’s cyber risk management platform provides automated security alerts, threat intelligence, expert guidance, and cybersecurity tools to help businesses remain resilient in the face of cyber attacks. Headquartered in San Francisco, Coalition has presences in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Washington DC, Miami, Atlanta, Denver, Austin, and now Vancouver and Toronto.