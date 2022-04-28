Amundi US Announces Partnership with Three Talented Female Golfers

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amundi US today announced its sponsorship of three emerging standouts in women’s golf as they launch their careers in the US. The sponsorship of Rose Zhang, Kaitlyn Papp and Agathe Laisné is part of Amundi’s Women Talent Program, which provides financial assistance to talented young women golfers from around the world as they compete in high-profile international tournaments.

The three athletes have demonstrated immense talent and commitment to the sport in their early careers to-date.

Rose Zhang became the first female in history to win a US Women’s Amateur title prior to winning the US Girls’ Junior. She has continued her success in the collegiate ranks as she became the first player in Stanford University history to earn victories in each of their first three events. She was named the Mark H. McCormack Medal winner in back-to-back years (2020 and 2021) as the Top Ranked Female Amateur in the World.

Kaitlyn Papp is in her rookie season on the LPGA tour, after successfully earning her card at Qualifying School at the end of 2021. Her amateur career includes three wins on the amateur circuit, four All-America selections at the University of Texas, and five appearances for United States national teams. Kaitlyn was the low amateur at the 2020 US Women’s Open at Champions Golf Club in Houston, and holds the University of Texas’s all-time record for career scoring average. Kaitlyn is off to a strong start to her professional career, having already won twice on the Women’s All Pro Tour.

Agathe Laisné was born and raised in Paris and was crowned European Individual Women Champion at the age of 17. She competed in the Amundi Evian Championship in 2015 and 2017. Agathe moved to the US and joined the women’s golf team at the University of Texas, becoming The Big 12 Individual Champion Conference Player of the Year and First Team All-American in 2019. Agathe continued to play for the French National Ladies’ Team, playing twice on the International Palmer Cup Team and had the opportunity to play the Augusta National Women's Amateur. She is currently a rookie on both the LPGA tour and LET tours.

Lisa Jones, President and CEO of Amundi US, and Head of the Americas, said, “We are thrilled to support these athletes as they develop their talent and gain recognition on the international golfing stage. The development of women’s sports is an important pillar of our commitment at Amundi to drive the excellence of women in all facets of professionalism. The dedication to performance shown by Rose, Kaitlyn and Agathe inspires all of us, and we are proud to partner with them for the next two years.”

Amundi prioritizes its commitment to supporting women’s sports and its emerging talent through the Amundi Women Talent Program, as well as partnerships and similar golf sponsorship initiatives on a global level. Amundi is the five-year title partner of the Amundi Evian Championship, the women's golf major in Evian, France. It is also the title sponsor of the Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge, an annual women’s golf tournament in the Czech Republic. Earlier this year, Amundi launched the Amundi German Masters, bringing back a top-class women’s golf tournament to Germany, in association with U.COM Event.

Amundi US is the US business of Amundi, Europe's largest asset manager by assets under management and ranked among the ten largest globally. Boston is one of Amundi's six main global investment hubs and offers a broad range of fixed-income, equity, and multi-asset investment solutions in close partnership with wealth management firms, distribution platforms, and institutional investors across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

With our financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape. Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of close to 5,300 employees in 36 countries. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the Paris stock exchange, Amundi currently manages approximately $2.33 trillion of assets.

