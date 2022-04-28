FPT Software Partners with Squirro, Offering End-to-End Augmented Intelligence Solutions

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vietnam’s leading IT firm FPT Software has partnered with Squirro – a Switzerland-based Augmented Intelligence solutions provider. Through this partnership, the two companies will offer their customers comprehensive enterprise solutions backed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) to leverage data to its full potential, make better-informed decisions and drive business growth.

The partnership between FPT Software and Squirro will bring value to companies from various industries such as banking and finance, healthcare, manufacturing, among others. FPT Software will promote the application of Squirro’s solutions together with its own diverse product and service portfolio, targeting businesses that are looking to transform into data-driven organizations. With digital consulting experience, fast delivery capability and a presence in 26 countries, FPT Software can help Squirro strengthen its positioning and expand its go-to-market capabilities globally.

"FPT Software is delighted to sign this agreement and partner with Squirro", said Frank Bignone - Global Digital Transformation Director, FPT Software. "Squirro's visionary Insight Engine and the Augmented Intelligence solutions allow our end-customers to quickly valorize their information and find relevant insights from all the data sources available.”

“Today's competitive advantages rely on turning data into insights. Joining hands with FPT Software, we look forward to combining our visionary Insight Engine and the ability to implement projects in a very short timeframe to provide businesses with value-added Insight Solutions. Relying on a best-in-class project methodology and dedicated experts working with your teams, Squirro, together with FPT Software can unlock hidden insights and leverage the power of your data and help you building a solid competitive advantage,” said Bernd Schopp, Squirro’s Chief Commercial Officer.

More enterprises are turning to cognitive search solutions to extract meaningful and actionable insights from the data they hold, driving the market’s explosive growth. The global cognitive services market is projected to be worth US$15.28 billion by 2023, a jump from US$2.59 billion in 2018, according to global research firm MarketsandMarkets. By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Squirro, with its core platform Insight Engine and Cognitive Search solution, has enabled world-leading financial companies including Standard Chartered Bank, Bank of England, Candriam, or ING to make the most of their data sources. In 2021, the company was positioned as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, and as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search, Q3 2021. Leveraging Squirro's capability and its own extensive domain knowledge, FPT Software will be able to provide clients full support for their data-driven transformation needs.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with USD 632.5 million in revenue and 22,500 employees in 26 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 700+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in the industries of Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, and more. For further information, please visit http://www.fpt-software.com.

About Squirro

Squirro marries data from any source with your intent, and your context to intelligently augment decision-making - right when you need it!

An Insight Engine at its core, Squirro works with global organizations, primarily in the Financial Services, Insurance, Telecommunications, and Manufacturing industries. Customers include Henkel, Armacell, Ansys, Bank of England, Standard Chartered, ING, and Candriam.

Founded in 2012, Squirro is currently present in Zurich, London, Munich, New York, and Singapore. Further information about AI-driven business insights can be found at squirro.com www.squirro.com