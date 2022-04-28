InfoSum and The Trade Desk to Power Privacy-Centric Activation of Advertiser First-Party Data

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InfoSum, the world’s leading data collaboration platform, today announced a new integration with global advertising leader The Trade Desk that enables advertisers to activate first-party data with identifiers including Unified ID 2.0 in a privacy centric way. The partnership and integration will bring together two companies focused on the future of privacy, security, interoperability, and open marketplaces.

With advertisers adapting their strategies to rely on first-party data, this integration will provide the combination of more targeted and durable audiences and the control and effectiveness of activating on the open internet via programmatic exchange – creating an environment that has consumer privacy and security in mind. Advertisers and agencies alike, including industry leaders like Omnicom Media Group, will now be able to utilize InfoSum’s data clean rooms and Bunkers to activate against The Trade Desk client’s datasets.

“This integration intends to make advertising and data collaboration easier, more secure, faster, and more effective for InfoSum and The Trade Desk customers,” said Lauren Wetzel, InfoSum Chief Operating Officer. “As companies continue planning for a cookieless future, there is no one-size-fits-all approach and this partnership with The Trade Desk helps to create an open marketplace for advertisers in a privacy-centric way.”

“Using first-party data in decisioned media buying has become more important than ever,” said Michelle Hulst, Chief Data Officer, The Trade Desk. “As marketers realize the power and scale of their datasets, partners like InfoSum create a secure way to transact data on the open internet through Unified ID 2.0 with consumer privacy in mind. We look forward to marketers leveraging this partnership to create more effective and measurable advertising campaigns.”

“Omnicom Media Group sees this partnership between InfoSum and The Trade Desk as a positive step forward in our shared commitment to providing privacy-centric data interoperability,” said Tim Petrycki, Senior Director, Data Strategy at OMG’s Annalect data and analytics division. “Utilizing the combined power of Omnicom’s Omni ID and Unified ID 2.0, our clients gain greater performance without sacrificing control of their data. This union will enable our teams to focus on driving strategic value using more secure first-party data.”

The goal of this integration is to deliver immediate and tangible benefits to joint customers, including:

Complete first-party data protection and data security

Greater control and transparency over campaign planning and execution

True people-based activation at scale, even as cookies deprecate

Extension of first-party data to additional devices and identifiers for activation and measurement

Full interoperability with Unified ID 2.0, and all actionable IDs, across the bid stream

For markets in the EU, the integration will still support first-party data activation through alternative identifiers and future identifiers

About InfoSum

InfoSum is the world’s leading data collaboration platform and the only secure data clean room, empowering companies to deliver better customer experiences while prioritizing customer privacy. InfoSum enables safe connections between multiple parties to unlock the full potential of their customer data without risk of exposure or misuse. InfoSum not only prioritizes consumer privacy, but enhances it with patented, non-movement of data technology to create the most protected, most connected, and most accessible data collaboration network.

InfoSum was founded in 2016 with a vision to connect the world’s data without ever sharing it. The company has multiple patents, protecting its invention of the ‘non-movement of data.’ InfoSum is based in the US, UK, and CE, with offices across Europe and North America. The company is poised for continued growth following a Series B investment in August 2021, and a rapidly expanding client base.

Read more at www.infosum.com.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.