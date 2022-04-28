Smartly.io Joins TikTok Marketing Partner Program, Offering Next-level Ad Performance at Scale

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartly.io, the leading social advertising automation platform for creative and performance marketers, today announces that is has been badged as a new partner within the TikTok Marketing Partner program as part of its mission to provide brands with a truly multi-platform solution for scaling social advertising efforts across social platforms. Smartly.io is now badged as both an official Creative Partner and a Campaign Management Partner for TikTok.

"Through TikTok For Business, we’re building new opportunities for marketers to be creative storytellers and meaningfully engage with the TikTok community. We're thrilled to collaborate with some of the most strategic and trusted leaders in the advertising industry and continue giving marketers access to more tools to successfully create, measure and optimize ad campaigns on TikTok. We can’t wait to collaborate further with Smartly.io, to bring a creative and joyful experience to our brand partners and the broader TikTok community." – Melissa Yang, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships, TikTok.

With today's announcement, Smartly.io provides an end-to-end solution across creative production, media buying, and insights to help advertisers drive performance and increase sales. With beta testing launching in May, advertisers will have the ability to create authentic TikTok assets and launch, measure, and optimize TikTok campaigns alongside other social platforms in one place. In addition, this partnership will provide brands with access to a range of capabilities on TikTok, from creative automation to streamlined campaign workflows to robust campaign optimization and reporting that enable scale, testing, and better performance.

"It's no longer a question of whether TikTok should be part of a brand's strategy today," said Ryanne Laredo, Chief Customer Officer, Smartly.io. "With 1.5B monthly active users and a goal to triple its revenue this year, TikTok has solidified its place as one of the most important platforms for reaching highly engaged audiences. As advertisers expand to new social platforms, producing on-brand and engaging creative requires the right best practice knowledge and creative bandwidth to succeed. Through this partnership with TikTok, this is exactly what we will be delivering."

As a badged partner, Smartly.io's creative and managed services team is now a go-to partner for developing and scaling highly visual and engaging creative on the TikTok platform. This is in addition to helping advertisers ramp up their campaign efforts and tap into best practices for how to advertise on the TikTok platform.

"TikTok has become an increasingly important platform for us this year," said Emily Mason, Senior Associate, Media & Demand at FanDuel. "With the help of Smartly.io's Managed Service team, we can put more effort into TikTok to drive performance. Thanks to the team, we've scaled spend by 50% during our most important sports season."

Creative has become the biggest hurdle for brands in getting started on TikTok due to its unique nature. To solve this challenge for customers, Smartly.io now also offers a subscription-based service for high-quality, authentic Creator content for brands to leverage on TikTok. Powered by Smartly.io's Creative Studio, the Creator Connect team can source creators and manage the relationship to ensure brands get high-quality assets. Additionally, the team can analyze performance to optimize assets each month.

About Smartly.io

Powering beautifully effective ads, Smartly.io automates every step of social advertising to unlock greater performance and creativity. We combine creative production and ad buying automation with outstanding customer service to help some 700 brands scale their results—not headcount—on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Snapchat. We are a fast-growing community of 800 Smartlies with 21 offices around the world, managing over $4B in annual ad spend and growing rapidly and profitably. Visit Smartly.io to learn more.