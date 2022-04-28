Arable and Bayer Partner to Accelerate Agriculture's Digital Transformation & Tailor Plant Genetics to In-field Conditions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arable and Bayer announced today a partnership to accelerate digital transformation in agriculture through the expanded use of Arable’s field-level sensing and monitoring platform, which collects real-time intelligence on weather, plant and soil conditions in a single solution. Together, Bayer and Arable aim to increase the understanding of how hyper-local weather conditions impact seed performance and to provide growers with top-performing products tailored to their specific location.

“Growers need a new generation of seed solutions that can keep up with a changing climate and fewer resources,” said Mike Graham, Head of Plant Breeding at Bayer’s Crop Science Division. “We are always looking for new ways to combine in-field performance data with our advanced trait technology. Leveraging Arable’s easy to use, accurate technology, we can further optimize our selection process and give growers the best traits for their unique environments.”

From microclimate trends and soil moisture levels to plant growth stages and disease indicators, Arable’s holistic view of field observations provides plant scientists, agronomists, and growers with the necessary tools to link decisions and outcomes, thus maximizing economic value. Its data platform synthesizes weather, plant, and soil metrics to enable strategic planning and measurable ROI through real-time, actionable insights on natural resource management at any scale.

“The future of agriculture will be tailored to meet the needs of individual growers and their respective fields,” said Jim Ethington, CEO of Arable. “Bayer has been leading the transformation of digital agriculture for the past decade and we are proud to partner with them to provide growers with solutions that are rooted in ground- truth data.”

For more information on Arable’s solutions and how the company is reshaping agriculture, visit arable.com. To see how they’re building and expanding their team, check out Arable’s open positions at arable.com/jobs.

About Arable

Arable helps the most innovative companies in agriculture to optimize decisions and understand crop outcomes through better data. Its integrated hardware, agronomic modeling, and software suite enable farmers, agronomists, researchers, processors, and food companies to understand the full crop system at the plant, field, and regional level. This helps reduce risk, improve productivity, and optimize for sustainability.

Arable continues to receive several recognitions, including the Irrigation Association’s Best New Product of 2018, Plug & Play’s Top 10 Ag Tech Companies to Watch in 2019, THRIVE’s Top 50 Companies for 2020, and the 2021 AgTech Breakthrough “IoT Monitoring Solution of the Year'' awards. Based in San Francisco, the Arable team is led by former Climate Corporation executive Jim Ethington and brings a diverse set of experience across crop modeling, IoT, data science, software engineering, and farm management.

