FS and Supermicro Announce Strategic Partnership on Servers to Empower Digital Economy

NEW CASTLE, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FS.COM, a high-speed network solution provider for data centers, enterprises, and telecom networks, announced its strategic cooperation with Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology. Through this expanded collaboration, two companies will deliver rack servers with powerful performance and high reliability to help customers deploy, manage and scale their infrastructure applied for virtualization, big data, and cloud computing in the digital economy.

With the booming development of information technologies and the increasing network bandwidth, the digital transformation is sweeping the globe. Enterprises need infrastructures with high performance, flexibility, and reliability to improve their business capabilities and operational efficiencies.

FS has been committed to providing reliable high-speed network solutions for technology companies around the globe and has set strict criteria for product supply. "Supermicro has extensive experience in server development and supply, and their servers are recognized by the industry for their professionalism and reliability, meeting FS goals and requirements," FS CEO Daniel Xiang stressed. "As this cooperation runs successfully, FS will constantly provide clients with flexible, professional, and reliable enterprise-class data center server solutions."

"We are thrilled to team with such an innovative and sustainable company as FS, which has provided high-speed network solutions for years and is trusted by the global market for its brand reliability and product quality. We look forward to our continued success in server supply now and in the future," said Vik Malyala, senior vice president, Supermicro.

The rack servers in this collaboration provide powerful performance and reliability with 2nd or 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors. Management of the servers is simplified with Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) to manage the system both at-chassis and remotely. These servers are ideal for enterprise mission-critical workloads such as virtualization, cloud computing, and high performance computing (HPC).

Through this partnership, FS and Supermicro will continue delivering professional servers with ultimate availability and reliability to help customers address increasing business-critical workloads and facilitate global digital transformation.

About FS.COM Inc.

FS.COM Inc (www.fs.com) is a high-speed network product and solution provider for connecting and securing global data centers, enterprises, and telecom networks. FS is dedicated to fulfilling high-speed network product systems and tailoring project solutions for global tech companies with immediate services by developing its talents, labs, and local service center. Through continuous technology upgrades, professional end-to-end supply chain, and brand partnership with top vendors, FS services customers across 200 countries – with the industry’s most comprehensive and innovative solution portfolio.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology, is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its “We Keep IT Green®” initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.