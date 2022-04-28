Pritzker Private Capital Celebrates 20th Anniversary

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pritzker Private Capital ("PPC"), a leader in family direct investing, has completed 20 years of building businesses for sustained positive impact. In celebration of this achievement and recognizing that people are at the core of every successful business, PPC is proud to partner with One Mind at Work to develop and implement mental health initiatives across the PPC family of companies.

“ Two decades ago, we founded Pritzker Private Capital to be a different kind of family investment firm,” said Tony Pritzker, Chairman and CEO of PPC. “ We pioneered family direct investing by bringing together like-minded families with our institutional-quality platform to build businesses for long-term success. As we build on our legacy as a family-owned business, we remain guided by our time-tested values of honesty, integrity and loyalty. I look forward to our next phase of growth and success.”

PPC enters its third decade with strong momentum for its differentiated strategy and approach. In 2021, the firm completed one of the largest family investment vehicles raised in North America and reached the vehicle’s hard cap of $2.7 billion. Premier, long-term focused family groups and institutional investors from across North America, Europe and Asia joined Pritzker family investors and PPC team members in the capital raise. Over the last five years, PPC has raised $4.5 billion in total committed capital from its investor partners, setting a new standard for family investment firms.

Since its founding, PPC has differentiated itself with its flexible capital base that provides family-owned and founder-led companies with significant flexibility regarding investment holding periods and transaction structure. PPC continues to advance its successful committed club strategy, bringing together like-minded investors to identify and execute partnership opportunities with greater speed, efficiency and resources. Supported by its growing Operations Group, the firm’s experienced team of professionals provides hands-on support and expertise across its family of companies.

“ PPC’s commitment to creating positive impact has been essential to the growth of our firm and the overall family direct investment market,” said Paul Carbone, President and Managing Partner of PPC. “ I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished together, and we are grateful for the support and trust of our partners. We have developed an institutional-quality franchise and believe strongly in our conviction that family direct investing is an attractive alternative to traditional private equity. We look forward to continuing our strategy of connecting family capital with growth-oriented family-owned and founder-led companies.”

As its marquee 20th anniversary initiative, PPC has partnered with One Mind at Work, a leading employer-led coalition dedicated to workplace mental health, to provide access to mental health resources and programming across the PPC family of companies. One Mind at Work brings together a robust network of leaders in diverse sectors to address mental health disparities in the workplace and implement comprehensive strategies focused on employee wellbeing. PPC and the One Mind at Work initiative share an understanding that people are central to a company’s success, and together are committed to working toward a business culture and society and that acknowledges that there is no health without mental health.

PPC’s One Mind at Work partnership is the most recent in a series of initiatives the firm has launched to extend its commitment to build businesses for sustained positive impact. PPC’s Pritzker Women’s Network has expanded to provide networking opportunities and career development tools to empower women leaders across the firm, its companies and broader network. PPC University, guided in partnership with Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, provides graduate-level business education courses for emerging leaders across PPC’s companies. PPC has instituted a values-driven, proactive ESG approach across the firm’s activities and its companies. The firm’s commitment to responsible investment principles is infused throughout its culture and extends throughout the entire investment cycle as an essential component of doing business the right way.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.