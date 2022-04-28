Ynvisible Signs Exclusive License Agreement to RISE Electrochromic Display Technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF), a fast-growing printed e-paper display company, positioning its products as the lowest energy-consuming e-paper displays on the market, announces the expansion of its license from the Research Institutes of Sweden (RISE) a leading research institute in the field of printed electronics. The amended license agreement includes exclusive worldwide rights to key patent families around printed electrochromic devices and displays. The exclusive license strengthens Ynvisible’s market position as a leading provider of printed e-paper display products.

“With over two decades of pioneering research in printed electrochromic technologies, RISE holds strong patents and know-how in printed display technologies. Combined with Ynvisible’s unique capabilities and assets in e-paper display product design, printed electronics manufacturing, and strategic investments in printed e-paper product commercialization, we see great potential for our display products in our target markets,” commented Ramin Heydarpour, Ynvisible’s CEO. “We now establish an exclusive position in relation to key RISE technologies proven in our production and positively tested in our target markets. We will also expand our collaboration with RISE to accelerate the development of our new product offering.”

Ynvisible first announced a non-exclusive license agreement with RISE on June 23, 2020; the deal was designed to complement and further expand Ynvisible’s product offering and build its position as a leading commercial supplier of low-power, high volume producible printed electrochromic (EC) display solutions. In 2021 the Company carried out a technology transfer process from RISE and Printed Electronics Arena (PEA) research facilities to Ynvisible’s production facilities in Portugal and Sweden.

With proof of scalable industrial production and positive client responses to the technology, in 2021, Ynvisible began developing a printed e-paper display product offering based on the RISE technology. On March 2, 2022, the Company announced the release of the lowest energy-consuming printed e-paper display on the market.

“The field of organic electronics has evolved over the years, from the early concepts of paper displays and all-green electronic and iontronic components,” said Duncan Platt, Unit Manager at RISE Printed Electronics. “Electrochromics is one of the key technologies, and we believe Ynvisible is well-positioned to take this technology to market.”

As part of the exclusive license, Ynvisible and RISE will further strengthen their R&D collaboration to develop and commercialize the next generation e-Paper products. Ynvisible has secured developments from RISE’s team of globally leading experts in printed electrochromics to enhance current and next-generation products of the technology. With the market success, the parties expect to extend this work further. In addition to purchasing R&D services from RISE, the Company will pay RISE annual license fees and royalties that are in line with electronics industry standards.

Highlights

220 unique organizations have purchased kits or tailored display products based on the RISE technology.

Launch of the lowest energy-consuming printed e-paper display on the market.

Established in-house print production and quality control of the displays: Sheet-based production in Charneca Da Caparica Portugal Roll-to-roll in Linköping, Sweden.



About RISE Research Institutes of Sweden

RISE is Sweden’s research institute and innovation partner and one of the largest independent research institutes in Europe. Through its international collaboration programmes with industry, academia and the public sector, RISE ensures the competitiveness of the Swedish business community on a global level and contributes to a sustainable society. Its 2,800 employees engage in and support all types of innovation processes. RISE offers unique expertise and over 100 testbeds and demonstration environments for future-proof technologies, products and services.

The Printed Electronics business unit at RISE operates the Printed Electronics Arena, an innovation cluster and testbed for printed, flexible, hybrid- and organic electronics. PEA is an arena for innovation where RISE collaborates tightly with Linköping University and the highly renowned Laboratory of Organic Electronics. With access to fully equipped cleanrooms, the Swedish Research Laboratory for Organic Electronics and the machinery at PEA, the PE-team at RISE can move from molecule synthesis in the chemistry labs to high-speed printing and into systems assembly/integration with chip mounting for rapid prototyping and development work. Additional information on RISE is available at https://www.ri.se/en.

Update Ynvisible Production

Linda Robinson has been appointed to the position of General Manager Ynvisible Production. Based in Linköping, Sweden, she will head Ynvisible’s production up-scaling services business and roll-to-roll production operations commencing July 11, 2022.

Linda has a diverse background in engineering, R&D, and technology transfer with experience from the semiconductor and printed electronics industries. She has several years of experience in managerial positions and as a managing consultant for larger companies. She led projects focusing on management processes, business development and continuous process improvement. Earlier, Linda worked at Thin Film Electronics, Intel, RISE and Linköping University. Most recently, Linda was Section Lead at ESS (European Spallation Source Eric), where she headed the establishment of a production coating facility in Linköping.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is a leading company in the emerging e-paper display market. They have the experience, know-how and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, and easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

