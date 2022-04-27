O’Charley’s Honors Hometown Heroes Throughout May with Meal Deliveries, Major Events and Free Desserts

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar, the classic American restaurant with 148 locations across 17 states, announced today they will be honoring Hometown Heroes in May with free meal deliveries, major events and free desserts.

To celebrate International Firefighters Day on May 4, O’Charley’s is throwing a party in its hometown of Nashville with the Nashville Fire Department (NFD). O’Charley’s will have its food truck at NFD headquarters to serve free food. CEO Craig Barber will be at the event to personally thank the brave men and women of the NFD. O’Charley’s team members will also be delivering free meals to fire stations that day. From May 2-6, firefighters and EMS personnel can get a free dessert with purchase of an entrée at their favorite local O’Charley’s.

O’Charley’s will honor teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week (May 2-6) with an offer for a free dessert with entrée purchase. Teachers only need to present a valid ID or badge in stores. Finally, during National Police Week (May 15-21), O’Charley’s will show its appreciation for police officers by offering the same free dessert special. All they will need to do is show a valid ID or badge in store.

“Once again, we are pleased to have the opportunity to show all of these heroes how much O’Charley’s appreciates them and all that they do. Our team loves every opportunity with our Hometown Heroes campaign to show our appreciation in the communities we share,” said Barber. “Giving back is foundational to everything we do at O’Charley’s, so we are blessed to have the opportunity to honor those who give so much by their service.”

The month of appreciation is the latest in O’Charley’s Hometown Heroes campaign, which honors those heroes in our communities who work tirelessly to keep us all safe and contribute so much to all of us. As part of Hometown Heroes, O’Charley’s team members have held appreciation events and delivered thousands of free meals to first responders, healthcare workers and other deserving heroes over the years to say thank you.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates 148 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.