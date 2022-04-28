1inch Wallet is Now Integrated with Transak Fiat OnRamp

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transak, a single integration for applications to accept fiat-to-crypto deposits from a global user base, today announces its integration on the 1inch Wallet. This comes after the listing of the 1INCH token as a purchasable crypto currency earlier this month. Transak now has over 100 partners within its ecosystem providing API-driven fiat payment methods to on-ramp to 100+ crypto assets and abstracting away the complexity of user KYC, risk monitoring & compliance, payment methods and customer support.

The 1inch Wallet is a multichain mobile platform that provides an easy-to-navigate interface with secure storing, transaction and staking capabilities. This versatile wallet was built from the ground up to streamline interacting with 1inch’s features. The wallet is designed to provide investors with effortless access to the enormous DeFi market, and it does so by packaging a fast and secure crypto wallet with token swapping functionality provided by the 1inch DEX aggregator into a light and portable mobile application.

"The addition of Transak as a fiat on/off ramp provider enables users to choose from a wider variety of tokens on more networks available to be bought for fiat," comments Sergej Kunz, 1inch Network co-founder.

“Our partnership with 1inch continues Transak’s mission of making it easier for businesses to onboard customers and facilitate digital payments using either established fiat currency or cryptocurrency," said Sami Start, CEO and Co-Founder, Transak. “We choose promising partners like 1inch to continue to provide support for the most DeFi assets on the market.”

About Transak

Transak is a single integration for applications to enable fiat-to-crypto on-ramp from a global user base. It does so by providing API-driven fiat payment methods to on-ramp to 100+ crypto assets and abstracting away the complexity of user KYC, risk monitoring & compliance, payment methods and customer support. Transak’s widget can be integrated into an app in just a few lines of code. Transak is backed by top VCs, including Consensys and graduated from the Tachyon accelerator program. Connect with Transak on Twitter or LinkedIn, or visit https://transak.com/ for more information.

About 1inch Network

The 1inch Network unites decentralised protocols whose synergy enables the most lucrative, fastest and protected operations in the DeFi space.

Website | Medium | Telegram | Twitter | Discord | Reddit | Github