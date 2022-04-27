Introducing FORVIS: New Firm Name Revealed From the Planned Merger of BKD and DHG

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & SPRINGFIELD, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The newest entrant among the nation’s Top-10 professional services firms will be called FORVIS.

The name was jointly announced today by the leaders of BKD and DHG. The two firms agreed to a merger of equals in February, with an effective date of June 1, to create an enhanced, Top-10, national professional services firm providing assurance, tax and advisory services.

“Business today is moving faster, with greater complexity than ever before. To lead in this environment, businesses need to anticipate and prepare for what comes next,” said Tom Watson, future FORVIS CEO and current CEO of BKD. “The past two years have certainly shown us that the world can change instantly, and you can never be too prepared for tomorrow.”

The name FORVIS—a combination of the words forward and vision—not only reflects the unique heritage of each firm but also the way the combined firm will operate moving forward. The name represents the forward vision of the more than 5,400 partners and team members who will come together June 1, forming a firm with a combined $1.4 billion in revenue with offices across the United States and internationally. FORVIS will differentiate itself with its commitment to deep industry intelligence and exceptional client service, helping clients prepare for what is next.

“Building on BKD’s and DHG’s strong foundations and legacies, we took a very purposeful and collaborative approach with our naming process, engaging a branding agency to guide us through team member interviews, focus groups and many other activities to develop our brand identity,” said Matt Snow, future FORVIS Chair and current CEO of DHG. “We considered more than 200 naming options, including combinations of BKD and DHG, but when we heard FORVIS, we knew it represented who we will be. Together on June 1, we will be infinitely stronger and uniquely focused on what is next.”

In creating a new name, FORVIS’s future leaders and team members sought a moniker that reflected eight shared brand attributes: purposeful, people first, industry intelligence, high quality, ultra-responsive, innovative, forward-thinking and driven. These attributes strengthen the brand identity and represent how FORVIS will care for its people and clients.

“As a truly national firm, FORVIS will be deeply committed to the meaningful growth of our team members’ careers and the growth and success of our clients,” said Watson. “Our combined team will be empowered to look to the future, roll up our sleeves and bring clients the resources they need in real time.”

BKD and DHG announced their intent to merge under a new name in February. FORVIS will be ranked No. 8 nationally by Fiscal Year 2021 revenue and will be poised for further growth as it focuses on offering expanded advisory services and highly specialized industry intelligence in addition to tax and audit services. Both firms are longtime members of the Praxity global alliance.

About BKD

BKD CPAs & Advisors ranks among the nation’s Top-15 professional services firms. The firm offers clients a variety of services in accounting, audit and assurance, and tax as well as risk management, technology and cybersecurity, wealth management, valuation services and more. BKD employs more than 3,400 dedicated professionals who serve clients in all 50 states and in myriad industries. Visit www.bkd.com for additional information.

About DHG

With more than 2,000 people in 13 states, Dixon Hughes Goodman ranks among the nation’s Top-20 professional services firms. Offering comprehensive assurance, tax and advisory services, DHG focuses on major industry lines and serves clients in all 50 states as well as internationally. Visit www.dhg.com for additional information.

Effective June 1, 2022:

About FORVIS

FORVIS, LLP ranks among the nation’s Top-10 professional services firms. Created by the merger of equals of BKD, LLP and Dixon Hughes Goodman, LLP (DHG), FORVIS is driven by the commitment to use our forward vision to deliver unmatched client experiences. FORVIS is built upon the strong legacies of BKD and DHG, which is reflected in a name comprised from partner initials that represents our unique focus on preparing our clients for what is next. With more than 5,400 dedicated professionals who serve clients in all 50 states, as well as across the globe, FORVIS will offer comprehensive assurance, tax, advisory and wealth management services. Visit www.forvis.com on June 1, 2022 and today at FutureFocusedFirm.com for additional information.