Union’s Quinn Sullivan Becomes First Ever Global Soccer Player on Metabilia Platform

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quinn Sullivan, the Philadelphia Union’s home-grown emerging star, is the first soccer player in the world to be signed by Metabilia, an NFT platform that enables fans to participate in players’ careers, IPZ announced today.

Metabilia, an emerging technology company focused on solutions with memorabilia and NFTs, has football and baseball stars like Vlad Guerrero Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr., Ronald Acuna Jr., Aaron Donald, and Tyreek Hill on its platform. The Union’s Sullivan becomes the platform’s first soccer player that fans can invest in.

“Quinn is an ideal athlete for users of I Got It. We are pioneers of the Metabilia™ Membership NFT program which allows Member NFTs holders to purchase commemorative NFT’s as his career unfolds,” said Joseph De Perio, founder and CEO of I Got It. “Starting with his amazing first MLS goal last year, a stunning bicycle kick, we are certain Quinn will have a dedicated group of fans looking to share in his career achievements.”

“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity and join the ranks of the amazing athletes the platform has signed,” said Sullivan. “Now I have to provide the moments that fans can enjoy as my career unfolds.”

Metabilia has three distinct business lines: the Player NFT line, which Quinn Sullivan will be part of; the Museum line, which launches with the Pro Football Hall of Fame as the first client; and the Team line, which includes NFL and NBA teams which offer game-worn and autographed memorabilia in addition to NFT’s.

“This new platform enables fans who love Fantasy Leagues in every sport to participate in their favorite player’s career,” said Jeff Curtin, Managing Director of IPZ. “We are thrilled that Metabilia picked Quinn to be the 'first' of what we know will be many soccer stalwarts on the platform.”

About IPZ: IPZ represents clients in sports, media, and entertainment, providing management, contract negotiations, consulting, public relations and marketing communications support. The company, an alliance with Zito Partners, is built on the integrity of its professionals, maintains a family focus, and provides whole life solutions for its clients. For more information, visit www.ipzusa.com.