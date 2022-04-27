Forbes Recognizes Primerica for Its Employment Diversity Efforts Two Years in a Row

DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI), a leading provider of financial services to middle-income families in the United States and Canada, has been named one of the Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes for the second consecutive year.

“As a company, we are continuing to invest in Diversity, Equality & Inclusion (DEI) related efforts and this award is a testament to that work,” said Lisa Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. “To best serve our clients and our representatives, we are working to attract the most talented employees and there is no way to accomplish that without building a workforce and leadership team that reflects the diversity of the communities we serve.”

From required DEI training for all employees to highlighting numerous culturally focused holidays through employee engagement activities and training, Primerica prides itself on its DEI initiatives that create a productive and inclusive work environment. In addition to this recognition, Primerica also appears on the Forbes 2021 Best Employers for Women.

Forbes partnered with Statista Inc. to survey more than 60,000 U.S. employees working for companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees to compile the 2022 list of top employers for diversity.

About Primerica, Inc.

Primerica, Inc., headquartered in Duluth, GA, is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in North America. Independent licensed representatives educate Primerica clients about how to better prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate solutions through term life insurance, which we underwrite, and mutual funds, annuities and other financial products, which we distribute primarily on behalf of third parties. We insured over 5.7 million lives and had over 2.7 million client investment accounts on December 31, 2021. Primerica, through its insurance company subsidiaries, was the #2 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in the United States and Canada in 2021. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices and is traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PRI”.