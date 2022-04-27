Worldwide Sleep Apnea Implant Industry to 2027 - North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Sleep Apnea Implant Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sleep apnea implant market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

Sleep apnea implants are preferred compared to traditional CPAP devices as these devices are fully implantable with no masks or hoses which make them easy to use and make patients feel comfortable. These implants are used for the treatment of sleep disorders, like obstructive sleep apnea and central sleep apnea.

The growth of the sleep apnea implants market can be attributed to factors, such as the large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients and growing awareness about the ill effects of untreated sleep apnea.

According to the World Data Analysis by ResMed in 2018 indicates that sleep apnea impacts more than 936 million people worldwide, which is 10 times greater than previous estimates. In addition according to American Sleep Apnea Association in United States around 22 million people affects from obstructive sleep apnea out of which 80% moderate and severe cases of OSA are undiagnosed. Moreover, with the increasing obesity worldwide, the sleep apnea patient pool is also expected to grow in forecasted period, which further may increase the chances of adopting sleep apnea implants. However, high cost of sleep apnea implants may hamper the overall market to certain extent.

Key Market Trends

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Segment is Expected to Contribute Higher Market Share in the Sleep Apnea Implant Market

Obstructive sleep apnea is a disorder in which breathing constantly stops and starts during sleep, leading to snoring. This disorder usually happens due to throat muscles intermittently relaxing and blocking the airway during sleep.

A growing number of patients who are not cured by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, coupled with increasing prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea, are leading to the adoption of sleep apnea implants. Some of the popular implantable devices in market are AIRLIFTT, remede System, and Inspire Therapy.

Hypoglossal neurostimulation devices are a comparatively new, minimally advanced solution, and a new and different approach to treating the obstructive sleep apnea disorder. These devices help in restoring the tone of upper airway dilator muscle, thus, preventing obstruction of the airway. These devices will have a lucrative opportunity in the sleep apnea implant market and are anticipated to show similar trend over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market

North America expected to hold a major market share in the global sleep apnea implant market owing to factors such as rising prevalence of sleep apnea in the region, increasing awareness, favourable reimbursement policies, government initiatives with growing funding. For instance, in 2019 a company named Inspire medical system has received insurance coverage for most sleep apnea patients who meet eligibility requirements for Inspire from majority of healthcare payers. Moreover, changing lifestyle is also leading to rise in obesity prevalence which further result in increase in sleep apnea patient pool and thus increasing pool of patients offer growth opportunities for sleep apnea implant market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Sleep Apnea Devices

4.2.2 Large Pool of Undiagnosed Sleep Apnea Patients

4.2.3 Growing Awareness about the Ill Effects of Untreated Sleep Apnea

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Sleep Apnea Implants

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Hypoglossal Neurostimulation Devices

5.1.2 Phrenic Nerve Stimulator

5.1.3 Palatal Implants

5.2 By Indication Type

5.2.1 Obstructive Sleep Apnea

5.2.2 Central Sleep Apnea

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.3.3 Office Based Clinics

5.4 Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Inspire Medical Systems

6.1.2 LinguaFlex

6.1.3 LivaNova PLC

6.1.4 Medtronic

6.1.5 Respicardia Inc.

6.1.6 Siesta Medical Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sc3n32