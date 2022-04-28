Scholars of Finance and First Generation Investors Partner to Prepare the Next Generation of Diverse, Purpose-Driven Finance Leaders

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scholars of Finance (SOF), a rapidly growing 501(c)(3) non-profit organization on a mission to inspire integrity in the next generation of investors, and First Generation Investment, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that teaches high school students in underserved communities the power of investing and brings classroom lessons to life by providing students real money to invest, have joined hands to prepare the next generation of diverse, purpose-driven finance leaders.

With this partnership, both organizations aim to further their positive impact through education and finance. SOF university members can directly work with FGI as a community tutor on 33 currently established campuses providing them the opportunity to work with high school students and youth in their communities to promote principled leadership, financial literacy, and investing education. Likewise, FGI members can continue their learning and discovery of finance by joining SOF at one of SOF’s university chapters after they finish high school.

“This partnership will create a clear next step for our college-bound students, providing opportunities for tutors and FGI students alike to receive leadership development and mentorship within finance,” said Charlie Ewig, Head of Partnerships at FGI. “This is just the beginning of an amazing partnership, and we cannot wait to work together to bring more opportunities to the FGI community.”

Ross Overline, CEO and Co-Founder of Scholars of Finance said, “By partnering with FGI we are not only providing our members with an opportunity to impact younger students' lives, but together we are creating a pipeline of financial education and professional development for the next generation of future leaders in finance. When finance executives and investors control trillions of dollars, it’s a moral imperative that they are driven by a purpose greater than themself, are trustworthy, and are stewards for the next generation of leaders. We will leverage this partnership to achieve our mission - to inspire character and integrity in the finance leaders of tomorrow.”

About Scholars of Finance

Scholars of Finance is a rapidly growing organization on a mission to inspire character and integrity in the finance leaders of tomorrow. We seek to solve the world’s largest problems by investing in undergraduate students through leadership development, mentorship, and the active support of purpose-driven finance executives and investors. Our members then join top firms, funds, and a life-long support community that empowers them to spend their careers serving the greater good using the biggest lever in the world: finance. Since incorporating in 2017 we’ve brought together 400+ executives to impact 1,500+ students across 30+ universities, and we’re just getting started.

About First Generation Investors

Founded in 2018 by University of Pennsylvania students Alex Ingerman, Dylan Ingerman and Cole Mattox, First Generation Investors (FGI) is a non-profit organization that provides young adults with the knowledge and skills to thrive in the investment economy. FGI is a volunteer-based program that teaches high school students in underserved communities the power of investing and brings classroom lessons to life by providing students with real money to invest. In the spring of 2019, FGI piloted the program with three local Philadelphia high school students. FGI has since expanded its program from three students to over 500, supported by over 300 volunteers across 30+ universities.

