eternalHealth Expands Executive Team, Hires Chief Compliance Officer, Chief Medical Officer, and Vice President of Finance

eternalHealth, a consumer-centric Medicare Advantage Plan in Massachusetts, recently announced that three senior-level executives have joined the company's expanding team.

The three executives are: John Price, Chief Compliance Officer; Dr. Chandra S. Lingisetty, MD, MBA, MHCM, Chief Medical Officer; and Edward T. Texeria, Vice President of Finance.

“When I started eternalHealth, I wanted to build a passionate executive team that believes in the mission and vision of the company as much as I do. These are critical positions for our organization, and I am so lucky to have found these three individuals, who understand the complexities of the healthcare landscape, while also believing that change is needed to fix a broken system,” said eternalHealth CEO Pooja Ika. “Chandra, John, and Edward are well-known in this industry, and I look forward to bringing their knowledge and experience onto the team, as we are now ready to take eternalHealth into the next phase of growth and expansion.”

John Price

Chief Compliance Officer

With over twenty-five years of experience as an Executive in Medicare Advantage, Price leads eternalHealth’s Compliance department. He will lead this team in providing enterprise-wide support to inform business decisions made by the organization’s leadership to achieve maximum business performance, while aligning with federal and state regulations.

Prior to being recruited to eternalHealth, Price provided Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Regulatory Compliance leadership to health plans, both as an employee and on a consulting basis. He also worked at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), where he was brought in to join their Health Plan oversight group. Over the course of his 10 years at CMS, he led dozens of Program Audits and had responsibility for developing initiatives designed to improve the effectiveness of CMS Oversight strategies. Price is a graduate of Penn State University, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Health Policy Administration.

Dr. Chandra S. Lingisetty, MD, MBA, MHCM

Chief Medical Officer

Before joining eternalHealth, Dr. Lingisetty served as the Chief Administrative Officer at Baptist Health Physician Partners, Arkansas’s largest Clinically Integrated Network. At Baptist Health, he worked diligently to implementing value-based care solutions with a network of 2,000 providers. By leveraging his long-term experience as a practicing internist and physician executive at Baptist Health, he has seen success in aligning the healthcare stakeholders’ efforts with patient-centered solutions.

Dr. Lingisetty brings over 20 years of well-rounded healthcare experience, including diverse training, practice, and significant leadership roles. He is also an author, speaker, and member of the American College of Healthcare Executives. Dr. Lingisetty holds a Master of Health Care Management degree from Harvard University, and an MBA from UALR. Finishing his medical education in India, he moved on to enrich his clinical learning curve with post-graduate training in general/orthopedic surgery and general medicine at Liverpool in the United Kingdom, and Internal Medicine from New York Medical College, New York.

Edward T. Texeria, CPA

Vice President of Finance

Texeria, a certified public accountant, is eternalHealth’s Vice President of Finance and oversees the company’s accounting and internal control policies and procedures to ensure accurate and timely internal and external financial reporting. An accomplished financial executive with a track record of adding value with significant experience in insurance and financial services in both public accounting and private industries, he also comes with a breadth of knowledge in regulatory matters, overseeing external audits, and financial close processes.

Prior to joining eternalHealth, Texeria served as Vice President and Controller at Tufts Health Plan, a health plan with more than one million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Connecticut providing coverage through employer-sponsored plans (Medicare, Medicaid, and Marketplace plans). At Tufts, Texeria managed and directed the monthly, quarterly, and annual financial close and reporting processes, and ensured timely and accurate compliance of statutory filings, proper accounting and documentation of various significant transactions. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara. In addition, he is a Certified Public Accountant, California, as well as a member of California State Society of CPAs.

About eternalHealth

Headquartered in Boston, eternalHealth provides high-quality care with low out-of-pocket costs to the residents of Massachusetts. eternalHealth is committed to placing the member at the forefront of every decision they make as an organization. Women-run, built, and owned, eternalHealth is a Medicare Advantage health plan that offers HMO and PPO products in three Massachusetts counties: Worcester, Middlesex, and Suffolk. For more information about eternalHealth’s plans and services, please visit www.eternalHealth.com.