Archer and United Airlines Form Joint eVTOL Advisory Committee to Support Archer’s Future Airline Operations

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) and United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) have announced the creation of a joint eVTOL advisory committee. The committee is focused on advising on maintenance and operational concepts to recommend to Archer for its all-electric aircraft aimed at driving towards best-in-class operational standards in the emerging eVTOL industry.

The Committee is chaired by Archer’s Vice President of Engineering, Dave Dennison and United’s Mauricio Angel, United’s Managing Director, United Express TechOps Strategy and Operations. The following members of Archer and United round out the initial makeup of the committee:

Jason Onorati, United's Director of Maintenance Programs

Robert Bernard, United’s Sr. Manager Maintenance Programs

Brian Johnson, United’s Director of Materials

Monal Merchant, United’s Sr. Manager UAX Engines and Engineering

Edward Espiritu, United’s Sr. Manager United Airlines Ventures

Adam Goldstein, Archer’s CEO

Tom Muniz, Archer’s COO

Armando Chieffi, Archer’s Maintainability Lead

Each of the committee chairs bring proven experience in aviation operations to the group. The other committee members bring complementary skills in the areas of maintenance, customer satisfaction and fleet management.

“The formation of this advisory committee further demonstrates Archer’s commitment to building advanced infrastructure to support UAM at scale,” said Adam Goldstein, CEO of Archer. “The committee is set up to leverage United’s experience with industry-leading operating strategies in commercial aviation, a key tenet of our business strategy. We understand that the adoption of UAM is about more than just the certification of our aircraft. United’s operational experience here will be invaluable as we work towards delivering aerial ridesharing at scale.”

“At United, we’re proud to be expanding our collaboration with Archer with an advisory committee designed to focus on key operational strategies and electric aircraft performance needed to achieve our shared goal of sustainable urban air mobility, while addressing the scale and sophistication needed to operate successfully, and most importantly, delivering the high-quality user experience our customers require,” said Michael Leskinen, President of United Airlines Ventures. “Assembling this group of industry-leading talent, and harnessing the valuable insights it yields, will be a vital step in enabling consumer adoption of eVTOL.”

Over the long-term, Archer's goal is to work with United to create UAM fleet support leveraging logistics concepts and networks already in use thereby creating operational efficiencies.

Continue to follow along with Archer’s journey via www.archer.com.

About Archer

Archer’s mission is to advance the benefits of sustainable air mobility. Archer’s goal is to move people throughout the world's cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner. Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer's team is based in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements regarding our future business plans and expectations, including statements regarding our advisory committee with United Airlines and the impacts of this committee on our business. These forward looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 14, 2022, which is available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov, and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is April 27, 2022, and any forward looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Source: Archer

Text: ArcherIR