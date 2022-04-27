Assurely and Dalmore Group Partner to Deliver a Customized, Cost-Effective D&O Insurance Solution to Companies Raising Capital

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurtech Assurely and Dalmore Group announced a partnership to provide Dalmore Group clients with the cost-effective TigerMark Directors and Officers (D&O) insurance program. TigerMark is the only D&O insurance program on the market that properly covers companies raising capital via a JOBS Act exemption. Through the partnership, all qualified companies who utilize Dalmore Group’s capital raising services can seamlessly obtain the TigerMark D&O insurance coverage at a significantly reduced rate.

The Dalmore Group provides due diligence, compliance, and financial services that assist companies in navigating and adapting to the constantly expanding capital-raising industry. Through the partnership, the TigerMark D&O program customizes budget-conscious insurance policies for Dalmore’s clientele that will adjust as their company changes and grows. TigerMark ensures that Dalmore Group clients are properly covered against investor claims while customizing the other traditional D&O coverages in the same policy. The partnership positively influences the success and safety of the capital-raising industry by encouraging more companies to obtain proper due diligence, compliance, and insurance.

As industry leaders, Dalmore Group and Assurely’s partnership supports the predicted 2,500 new companies entering the industry in 2022 and comes at a time following the SEC increasing the limits on how much companies can raise utilizing Reg A and Reg CF exemptions.

“Dalmore focuses not only on innovating but also on executing. They are truly value creators. We will continue to support and partner with folks like Dalmore that are so clearly focused and committed to advancing this industry,” stated David Carpentier, CEO and co-founder of Assurely. “Our partnership with Dalmore provides the best, relevant D&O policy at the best possible price; it’s as simple as that.”

“Our partnership with Assurely is crucial to ensuring that companies raising capital within this dynamic industry grow safely,” stated Etan Butler, founding chairman of Dalmore Group. “In our opinion, TigerMark offers the most comprehensive and flexible D&O coverage for our market; it delivers exactly what our clients and the industry needs. Our partnership with Assurely helps us, our clients, and the industry grow; it makes our already massive conviction around the future of capital raising even stronger. ”

About Assurely

Assurely creates and distributes insurance products for changing industries and innovative companies. Created by prominent insurance leaders, Assurely’s accomplished team and technology are adept at building, providing, and executing precise, cost-effective insurance coverage for businesses and marketplaces, small and large. For more information about how Assurely is changing the insurance industry, visit www.assurely.com.

About Dalmore Group

Dalmore Group specializes in helping companies raise capital online at scale through Regulations A+, CF and D, and has onboarded over 175 Reg A+ issuers since 2019. Learn more about how Dalmore Group is leading the way for primary issuance and secondary market trading of private securities at www.dalmorefg.com and keep up to date on the latest company news and information directly.