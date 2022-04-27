Keysight and Singapore’s Quantum Engineering Programme to Accelerate Research, Development and Education in Quantum Technologies

National University of Singapore (NUS), Quantum Engineering Programme (QEP) and Keysight MOU signing ceremony. From left to right; Dr. Chen Guan Yow, Vice President and Head (New Businesses), Economic Development Board; Mr. Quek Gim Pew, Co-chair, QEP Steering Committee & Senior R&D Consultant for Ministry of Defence; Professor Chen Tsuhan, Deputy President (Research and Technology), NUS; Mr. Oh Sang Ho, Director of Keysight South Asia Pacific Regional Sales; Mr. Gooi Soon Chai, President of Keysight Order Fulfilment and Digital Operations & Keysight Senior Vice President; and Mr. Tan Boon Juan, Vice President & General Manager of Keysight General Electronics Measurement Solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)

National University of Singapore (NUS), Quantum Engineering Programme (QEP) and Keysight MOU signing ceremony. From left to right; Dr. Chen Guan Yow, Vice President and Head (New Businesses), Economic Development Board; Mr. Quek Gim Pew, Co-chair, QEP Steering Committee & Senior R&D Consultant for Ministry of Defence; Professor Chen Tsuhan, Deputy President (Research and Technology), NUS; Mr. Oh Sang Ho, Director of Keysight South Asia Pacific Regional Sales; Mr. Gooi Soon Chai, President of Keysight Order Fulfilment and Digital Operations & Keysight Senior Vice President; and Mr. Tan Boon Juan, Vice President & General Manager of Keysight General Electronics Measurement Solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading provider of advanced design and validation solutions, and Singapore’s Quantum Engineering Programme (QEP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate in accelerating research, development and education in quantum technologies.

The QEP was launched in 2018 by the National Research Foundation, Singapore (NRF) and hosted at the National University of Singapore (NUS), with the aim of supporting quantum technologies research and ecosystem building. The programme funds projects in quantum computing, quantum communication and security, quantum sensing, as well as a quantum foundry, that are expected to lead to practical uses.

Keysight is well positioned to provide modular and scalable quantum control systems, by leveraging the company’s expertise in advanced measurement equipment, qubit control solutions and precise measurement instrumentation, which enable researchers to engineer and perhaps scale next-generation systems to harness the power of quantum computing and other quantum devices.

“It’s going to take a team effort to deliver on the promise of quantum technologies, whether that is better computing performance or more secure communication. We are glad to have Keysight join the partners of the Quantum Engineering Programme to support this work in Singapore,” said Alexander Ling, director of the QEP. He is also an associate professor in the NUS Department of Physics and Principal Investigator at the Centre for Quantum Technologies.

Under the MOU, QEP and Keysight will closely cooperate in the development of quantum instrument packages, as well as the technologies that enable quantum systems to be scalable and deployable. In addition, they will establish a programme named “Quantum Joint Innovation Accelerator” that makes it easy for researchers participating in QEP to access several of Keysight’s software design tools and advanced test and measurement equipment. Researchers can apply to evaluate Keysight measurement tools in their laboratories and access equipment hosted at Keysight’s premises in Singapore.

"We're pleased to support QEP with quantum test solutions based on our expertise in advanced measurement and quantum engineering technologies," said Sang Ho Oh, general director for South Asia-Pacific at Keysight Technologies. "As the quantum ecosystem continues to build, Keysight will contribute solutions that will enable the Singapore ecosystem to accelerate the research, development and education of quantum technologies."

"Keysight and QEP will establish a collaborative framework to accelerate research and development in the emerging quantum technology ecosystem," said BJ Tan, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s general electronics measurement solutions. "Having this leading research partnership upstream will open up new frontiers and developments, which will propel industry innovations for years to come."

About the Quantum Engineering Programme (QEP)

The Quantum Engineering Programme (QEP) in Singapore will apply quantum technologies for solving user-defined problems, by funding research and supporting ecosystem building. Its work is focused over four pillars: quantum sensing, quantum communication and security, quantum computing and the establishment of a National Quantum Fabless Foundry. The programme was launched in 2018 by the National Research Foundation, Singapore, and is hosted by the National University of Singapore (NUS). More information is available at qepsg.org.

About National University of Singapore (NUS)

The National University of Singapore (NUS) is Singapore’s flagship university, which offers a global approach to education, research and entrepreneurship, with a focus on Asian perspectives and expertise. We have 17 faculties across three campuses in Singapore, with more than 40,000 students from 100 countries enriching our vibrant and diverse campus community. We have also established our NUS Overseas Colleges programme in more than 15 cities around the world.

Our multidisciplinary and real-world approach to education, research and entrepreneurship enables us to work closely with industry, governments and academia to address crucial and complex issues relevant to Asia and the world. Researchers in our faculties, 30 university-level research institutes, research centres of excellence and corporate labs focus on themes that include energy; environmental and urban sustainability; treatment and prevention of diseases; active ageing; advanced materials; risk management and resilience of financial systems; Asian studies; and Smart Nation capabilities such as artificial intelligence, data science, operations research and cybersecurity.

For more information on NUS, please visit https://www.nus.edu.sg/

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

More information about Keysight’s involvement in the emerging technologies of quantum computing can be found at https://www.keysight.com/us/en/solutions/emerging-technologies/quantum-solutions.html.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.