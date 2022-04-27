Orion Group Partners With USA Mechanical & Energy Services

EAST GRANBY, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Group ("Orion"), a field services business, has partnered with USA Mechanical & Energy Services (“USA”) as of September 2021. USA is an experienced, full service mechanical contractor located in East Granby, CT specializing in HVAC, plumbing, piping, medical gas, and building management systems for all commercial buildings. The USA and Orion teams are thrilled about the growth opportunities the partnership will create for the employees, the community in Connecticut and the business for many years to come.

Since David Ford purchased USA Mechanical in 2017, the company has grown from 20 employees to over 40 employees. He upheld the legacy of USA as a business which honors quality workmanship, deeply cares for its employees, and has a family-owned culture. David will continue to be the leader of the company in this new partnership.

“We are thrilled to partner with USA Mechanical and David Ford,” said Isaiah Brown, co-CEO of Orion. “Their relentless dedication to customer service and quality makes them an ideal partner for Orion.”

“We are so excited to partner with Orion to take our business to the next level. Together, our plan is to continue our growth by focusing on exceptional customer service and quality of workmanship as well as offering our employees opportunities for career growth,” said David Ford, President of USA Mechanical & Energy Services.

About Orion

Orion Group is a field services company seeking to partner with market leading family-owned service providers. Through its people-first approach, Orion supports its locally managed operations through investments in hiring and training and strives to create unmatched growth opportunities for its people. For more information, please visit www.orionservicesgroup.com

About USA Mechanical

USA Mechanical & Energy Services is a family business built on a reputation of dependable, quality, and trusted service. USA Mechanical is a full-service mechanical contractor providing 24/7 HVAC Service & Maintenance. USA Mechanical establishes and values long-term partnerships with their customers by helping them solve problems at a competitive cost.